Coalition of Trade Associations and Nonprofits Applauds Senate Introduction of the Bipartisan Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of over 70 organizations representing a variety of charitable nonprofits and trade associations commended U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mark Warner (D-VA), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) on today's introduction of the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act and urged swift passage of the bill to restore 2021 fourth-quarter access to the credit.
Introduction comes on the heels of a letter sent by the coalition imploring the Biden Administration and Congress to restore the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The letter notes that the now-prolonged recovery has stalled rehiring and cast a veil of financial uncertainty for employers.
The Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act originated in the House with U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) introducing H.R. 6161 in December. The bill now boasts 54 bipartisan co-sponsors.
NAMA and 23 additional coalition members have commented on the bill. Access the full complement of comments online from the following organizations:
- National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)
- Associated Builders & Contractors
- American Society of Travel Advisors
- ASAE
- Associated General Contractors of America
- Argentum
- National Employment Opportunity Network
- Hotel Association of New York City
- IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry
- International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA)
- Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Alliance
- Independent Sector
- International Franchise Association
- ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association
- Jewish Federations of North America
- League of American Orchestras
- National Association of Theatre Owners
- NFIB
- National Council of Nonprofits
- National Restaurant Association
- NetworkPeninsula
- Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition
- The Payroll Group
- YMCA OF THE USA
CONTACT: Gina Veazey
View original content:
SOURCE National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)