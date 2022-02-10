Deloitte Health Equity Institute Drives Change Through Leadership, Collaboration and Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to resounding engagement from the Deloitte Health Equity Institute's urgent call to address health inequity across the public, private and social sectors, Deloitte has named Director Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., as its U.S. chief health equity officer.

"A surge in demand after we launched the Institute reinforced the critical need for this work and the need for this level of leadership to accelerate how we address health disparities across industries, the health care system, and society," said Asif Dhar, M.D., vice chair and U.S. life sciences and health care industry leader, Deloitte LLP. "Part of our approach is to collaborate with leaders and organizations to make a collective impact together and Kulleni's leadership is making that happen. By researching what works, publishing data and playbooks, we hope to catalyze meaningful change. The interest has been significant as is our opportunity to make a difference."

Dr. Gebreyes has been instrumental in the Health Equity Institute's early success. Under her leadership, the Health Equity Institute has launched a series of collaborations with organizations across the country, like the New York anti-poverty philanthropy Robin Hood and United Way of the National Capital Area, to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. She has driven investment toward innovative and systems-change approaches through work with New Profit, a leading venture philanthropy, and she has spearheaded work with organizations like the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) to develop a playbook to help enable others to take an active role in advancing health equity.

"The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda is immensely grateful to have a collaborator in Dr. Gebreyes who brings a powerful commitment to health equity," said John Daniel, board chair, BDHEA. "She was a galvanizing force in launching the BDHEA Board Director's Playbook at the inaugural BDHEA Forum, leading thought-provoking conversation about the role of the board in advancing health equity for all."

In addition to her role as U.S. chief health equity officer, Gebreyes will continue to serve as Deloitte's U.S. consulting health care sector leader. She is a Harvard-trained physician with more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry across the commercial and public sector, and she holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. She is widely published, most recently leading research "Addressing the Drivers of Health" and is an active advocate for vulnerable and underserved communities.

"I am inspired and energized by all the business and community leaders who are working with the Health Equity Institute to make real progress and impact that matters. We have a shared commitment to health equity and will broadcast our insights and lessons learned broadly," said Gebreyes. "I will continuously reflect on our collective impact and work tirelessly to activate decision makers and leaders across public, private, and social sectors to create public good."

In her new role as U.S. chief health equity officer, Gebreyes will lead Deloitte's strategic efforts to ensure that health equity principles are embedded across the organization, in its services and offerings, and in interactions with clients and the community. She will also drive Deloitte's perspective on how the health care industry can and should advance health equity.

About the Deloitte Health Equity Institute

Recognizing the imperative for immediate and sustained effort, and grounded in Deloitte's acknowledgement of racism as a public health crisis, Deloitte established the Deloitte Health Equity Institute (DHEI) in spring 2021. DHEI is dedicated to creating public good through community collaboration and investment, data and analytics, and knowledge development. DHEI builds on Deloitte's commitment to advance health equity, informed by work with clients, a decade of impact made by the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions, and our perspective on how life sciences and health care organizations can activate health equity.

The DHEI reinforces our purpose of making a positive, enduring impact that matters. By collaborating with local and national organizations, DHEI is a catalyst, helping advance health equity at scale. Our initiatives aim to help everyone achieve their full potential in all aspects of health and well-being, building a more equitable society for all.

