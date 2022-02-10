GOOD DAY FARM EXPANDS MISSOURI FOOTPRINT WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART CULTIVATION FACILITY AND BEST-SELLING CANNABIS-INFUSED GUMMIES Company unveils 135-pound super-sized gummy to mark the launch of its THC-infused edibles in the Show Me State

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm ("Good Day Farm" or the "Company"), a leading medical cannabis producer with operations across the Southern U.S., today announced the expansion of its Missouri operations with a new 106,000-square-foot state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Columbia. Good Day Farm first entered Missouri's thriving medical cannabis market last year with a dispensary in Cape Girardeau, and plans to grow its footprint in the state this year with four additional retail locations and an array of new products - beginning with its best-selling THC-infused gummy collection, several new flower strains and a portfolio of fast-acting nano gummies that mark the state's first-ever rapid-onset edibles.

Good Day Farm Launches Cannabis Infused Gummies in Missouri (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the moment, Good Day Farm has created a super-sized THC gummy for the Show Me State that will remain on permanent display in its Columbia cultivation facility, serving to inspire the Company's employees to strive for innovation daily. Weighing in at 135 pounds and containing 10,000 mg of THC, the gummy was crafted in Good Day Farm's 2,500-square-foot kitchen by its team of expert chefs.

"We're thrilled to offer Missourians a taste of the most flavorful gummies in the South, and there's no better way to demonstrate our super-sized commitment to the Show Me State than with a super-sized gummy," said Laurie Gregory, Chief Marketing Officer at Good Day Farm. "Drawing from our library of over 150 unique strains and the bright minds of our talented chefs and R&D team, our gummies are crafted with only the highest-quality cannabis, cultivated right here in our state-of-the-art grow facility in Columbia."

Good Day Farm will launch two unique lines of cannabis-infused gummies this month, beginning with a five-SKU portfolio of vegan and gluten-free gummies containing 10 mg of high-potency THC each. Available SKUs include:

Sour Apple Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Strawberry Lemonade Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Watermelon Sugar Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Wild Berry Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Rise N' Shine Gummies (10-pack, 100mg THC)

Good Day Farm also will launch Missouri's first-ever line of nano gummies – rapid-onset cannabis-infused gummies powered by the Company's proprietary nano-emulsion technology – later this month. The nano gummy collection includes Good Day Farm's fast-acting Night Night gummies, which feature precise, delicately-balanced ratios of both classic and novel cannabinoids THC, CBD and CBN to enhance deep relaxation and promote restful sleep. The full range of nano gummies at launch includes:

Strawberry-Kiwi: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC)

Sour Blue Raspberry: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC)

Night Night: Fast-Acting Nano-Emulsified Gummies (20-pack, 100mg THC, CBD, CBN)

Good Day Farm will round out its latest array of spring product launches with the release of over 30 premium flower strains, which will be sold in dispensaries throughout the state in March.

"We're proud to be part of Missouri's growing medical market and look forward to being a strong employer in the area, creating over 250 new jobs by late summer," said Anthony Cieslak, Chief Operating Officer at Good Day Farm. "As patient needs in the state continue to evolve, we're excited to leverage our state-of-the-art production capabilities, superior genetics and in-house technology to bring more creative and innovative cannabis solutions to market."

Good Day Farm gummies will be sold in its Cape Girardeau dispensary located at 1330 Broadway Street as well as in several other dispensaries across the state.

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, syringes, tinctures and topical creams. With state-of-the-art grow operations and cutting-edge R&D facilities across Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri, Good Day Farm prides itself on being an ambassador of this healing plant in the South, where every day the Company is on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From high-touch and high-tech growing practices to expert extraction methods, everything Good Day Farm does is rooted in a desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days. Good Day Farm is a proud partner of the Last Prisoner Project and continues to be a strong advocate for the plants over pills movement.

Good Day Farm Creates THC Super Gummy to Commemorate Missouri Launch (PRNewswire)

