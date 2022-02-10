Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.8 million for the quarter and a record $19.5 million for the year. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $2.48 for the year 2021, also increases from the same periods of 2020.
2021 Highlights:
- Net income in 2021 reached a record $19.5 million, increasing 79%, compared to 2020.
- Net interest income in 2021 improved by $2.4 million compared to 2020, enabled by interest expense declining $6.4 million.
- Total assets reached a record $2 billion and total assets under management reached a record $2.8 billion at the end of 2021.
- Loans increased $62.7 million, or 5.1%, reaching a record $1.3 billion during 2021, driven by growth in the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios.
- Deposits increased $144 million, or 9.2%, during 2021, largely the result of new customer accounts, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and government stimulus funds.
- Successful subordinated debt issuance of $30 million at a rate of 3.25%.
- Completion of a tender offer during the fourth quarter, resulting in the Corporation purchasing 5% of outstanding shares at $27.00 per share for a total of $10.7 million.
"Our successful subordinated debt issuance in 2021 aligns with our strategic initiatives to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used for our subsequent tender offer, and the remaining proceeds may be used to support continued stock repurchases and expansion activity.
"Our successful Dutch auction tender offer reduced ISBA shares outstanding and will likely improve several key metrics for shareholders," Evans said. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our ongoing commitment to improve shareholder value.
"Overall, we continue to grow our customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "Our 2021 results, which set multiple records, are a testament to our continued focus on meeting the needs of our customers while pursuing strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $723,000 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $19.5 million, compared to $10.9 million in 2020.
Net interest income, fourth quarter 2021: Net interest income for fourth quarter 2021 decreased $70,000 compared to the same period in 2020. While interest income declined $1.4 million due to continued low interest rates, interest expense also decreased $1.3 million, or 45.2%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. Provision for loan losses decreased $175,000 compared to 2020 and was the result of improvement in credit quality.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2020. Lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowing benefited the Corporation with a $6.4 million, or 46.4%, decrease in interest expense during 2021. The decrease in interest expense outpaced a gross interest income decline of $4.1 million during 2021 caused by the lower interest rates and a pause in advances to mortgage brokers. The provision for loan losses also contributed to a positive net interest income result through a $2.2 million decrease compared to 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.
Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2021: Noninterest income decreased $511,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a reduction in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, attributed to a $7.6 million cost to extinguish $100 million of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income of $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $601,000 compared to 2020. While service charges and fees increased $1.1 million when compared to the previous year, 2020 also included an additional $1.0 million related to gain on sale of loans and $620,000 related to gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies. Noninterest expenses decreased for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $7.5 million compared to 2020, tied to the $100 million FHLB debt extinguishment in 2020.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% and 2.87% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021, respectively, compared to 3.04% and 2.96% for the same periods in 2020. The net yield for 2021 reflected a full year's impact of the decline in interest rates that occurred in the first half of 2020.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2.0 billion and assets under management were $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, both record levels. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $278.8 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $516.2 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $124.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. Isabella Wealth also reached record levels during 2021 and increased 16.3% during the year.
Loans: During 2021, total loans increased $62.7 million and totaled a record $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. As customer demand increased, along with advances to mortgage brokers, the commercial loan portfolio increased $50.8 million, or 6.7%, during 2021. Competition for agricultural loans continued to be strong in 2021 and the portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year. Residential mortgage loans increased $18.8 million, or 6.1%, during 2021, while consumer loans recorded a slight decline.
Deposits: Total deposits were a record $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $144 million, or 9.2%, since December 31, 2020. Growth in 2021 was largely the result of new customer accounts, funding from PPP loans, and government stimulus funds.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.54%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.91% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.60%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.50 as of December 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.24%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 25,563
$ 31,296
Interest bearing balances due from banks
79,767
215,344
Total cash and cash equivalents
105,330
246,640
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
490,601
339,228
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
1,735
2,741
Loans
Commercial
807,439
756,686
Agricultural
93,955
100,461
Residential real estate
326,361
307,543
Consumer
73,282
73,621
Gross loans
1,301,037
1,238,311
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,103
9,744
Net loans
1,291,934
1,228,567
Premises and equipment
24,419
25,140
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,472
28,292
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
17,383
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,302
48,331
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
19,982
21,056
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,032,158
$ 1,957,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 448,352
$ 375,395
Interest bearing demand deposits
364,563
302,444
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
818,841
781,286
Certificates of deposit over $250
78,583
107,192
Total deposits
1,710,339
1,566,317
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
50,162
68,747
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
20,000
90,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,158
—
Total borrowed funds
99,320
158,747
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
11,451
13,726
Total liabilities
1,821,110
1,738,790
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
129,052
142,247
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,545
4,183
Retained earnings
75,592
64,460
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,859
7,698
Total shareholders' equity
211,048
218,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,032,158
$ 1,957,378
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Year Ended
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,776
$ 13,997
$ 51,410
$ 54,102
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
1,391
1,302
4,920
5,214
Nontaxable
684
880
3,077
3,830
Federal funds sold and other
190
223
706
1,026
Total interest income
15,041
16,402
60,113
64,172
Interest expense
Deposits
1,079
1,850
5,442
8,884
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
13
14
53
36
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
209
994
1,302
4,905
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
266
—
615
—
Total interest expense
1,567
2,858
7,412
13,825
Net interest income
13,474
13,544
52,701
50,347
Provision for loan losses
81
256
(518)
1,665
Net interest income after provision for
13,393
13,288
53,219
48,682
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,125
1,855
7,614
6,544
Wealth management fees
797
701
3,071
2,578
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
235
1,063
1,694
2,716
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
223
197
800
755
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
121
18
271
891
Net income (loss) on joint venture investment
—
269
—
577
Other
107
16
372
362
Total noninterest income
3,608
4,119
13,822
14,423
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,056
6,009
23,749
23,772
Furniture and equipment
1,413
1,469
5,462
5,787
Occupancy
935
889
3,661
3,557
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
7,643
—
7,643
Other
2,793
2,628
10,822
10,474
Total noninterest expenses
11,197
18,638
43,694
51,233
Income before federal income tax
5,804
(1,231)
23,347
11,872
Federal income tax expense
1,010
(508)
3,848
987
NET INCOME
$ 4,794
$ (723)
$ 19,499
$ 10,885
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.63
$ (0.10)
$ 2.48
$ 1.37
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ (0.10)
$ 2.45
$ 1.34
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.08
$ 1.08
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,226,192
$ 12,776
4.17%
$ 1,258,775
$ 13,997
4.45%
Taxable investment securities
383,175
1,391
1.45%
205,522
1,302
2.53%
Nontaxable investment securities
104,115
889
3.42%
134,026
1,200
3.58%
Fed funds sold
9
—
0.01%
3
—
—%
Other
199,605
190
0.38%
227,920
223
0.39%
Total earning assets
1,913,096
15,246
3.19%
1,826,246
16,722
3.66%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,082)
(9,603)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
28,852
28,606
Premises and equipment
24,534
25,656
Accrued income and other assets
109,238
119,230
Total assets
$ 2,066,638
$ 1,990,135
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 367,130
$ 48
0.05%
$ 285,731
$ 94
0.13%
Savings deposits
584,475
157
0.11%
487,014
148
0.12%
Time deposits
306,817
874
1.14%
383,436
1,608
1.68%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
60,508
13
0.09%
49,427
14
0.11%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,543
209
2.06%
174,728
994
2.28%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,143
266
3.65%
—
—
—%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,388,616
1,567
0.45%
1,380,336
2,858
0.83%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
449,766
370,042
Other
12,002
16,446
Shareholders' equity
216,254
223,311
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,066,638
$ 1,990,135
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 13,679
$ 13,864
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
2.86%
3.04%
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,208,141
$ 51,410
4.26%
$ 1,236,169
$ 54,102
4.38%
Taxable investment securities
297,357
4,920
1.65%
229,468
5,214
2.27%
Nontaxable investment securities
117,997
4,235
3.59%
140,665
5,189
3.69%
Fed funds sold
5
—
0.02%
4
—
0.06%
Other
255,246
706
0.28%
142,717
1,026
0.72%
Total earning assets
1,878,746
61,271
3.26%
1,749,023
65,531
3.75%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,396)
(8,837)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
29,139
24,987
Premises and equipment
24,760
25,846
Accrued income and other assets
109,625
118,195
Total assets
$ 2,032,874
$ 1,909,214
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 345,015
$ 216
0.06%
$ 262,188
$ 357
0.14%
Savings deposits
558,102
616
0.11%
456,088
1,212
0.27%
Time deposits
336,094
4,610
1.37%
387,881
7,315
1.89%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
57,453
53
0.09%
35,518
36
0.10%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
69,342
1,302
1.88%
210,451
4,905
2.33%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
17,000
615
3.62%
—
—
—%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,383,006
7,412
0.54%
1,352,126
13,825
1.02%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
416,247
320,820
Other
12,858
15,613
Shareholders' equity
220,763
220,655
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,032,874
$ 1,909,214
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 53,859
$ 51,706
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
2.87%
2.96%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
December 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 2.48
$ 1.37
$ 1.65
Diluted earnings
$ 2.45
$ 1.34
$ 1.61
Dividends
$ 1.08
$ 1.08
$ 1.05
Tangible book value
$ 21.61
$ 21.29
$ 20.45
Quoted market value
High
$ 29.00
$ 24.50
$ 24.80
Low
$ 19.45
$ 15.60
$ 22.01
Close (1)
$ 25.50
$ 19.57
$ 24.31
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,532,641
7,997,247
7,910,804
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,853,398
7,959,705
7,909,794
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,965,961
8,106,091
8,095,042
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.96%
0.57%
0.72%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.83%
4.93%
6.25%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.31%
6.34%
8.17%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.87%
2.96%
3.07%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 278,844
$ 301,377
$ 259,375
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 516,243
$ 443,967
$ 436,181
Total assets under management
$ 2,827,245
$ 2,702,722
$ 2,509,754
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 1,245
$ 5,313
$ 6,535
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 25,276
$ 22,200
$ 21,194
Foreclosed assets
$ 211
$ 527
$ 456
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 123
$ (140)
$ 466
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.10%
0.43%
0.55%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08%
0.31%
0.40%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.70%
0.79%
0.67%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.39%
11.17%
11.59%
Tier 1 leverage
7.97%
8.37%
9.01%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.07%
12.97%
12.56%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.07%
12.97%
12.56%
Total risk-based capital
14.94%
13.75%
13.18%
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Commercial
$ 807,439
$ 757,993
$ 723,888
$ 725,540
$ 756,686
Agricultural
93,955
93,782
95,197
91,629
100,461
Residential real estate
326,361
321,620
312,567
305,909
307,543
Consumer
73,282
75,163
75,011
72,840
73,621
Gross loans
$ 1,301,037
$ 1,248,558
$ 1,206,663
$ 1,195,918
$ 1,238,311
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 448,352
$ 430,950
$ 428,410
$ 404,710
$ 375,395
Interest bearing demand deposits
364,563
374,137
326,971
328,440
302,444
Savings deposits
596,662
572,136
549,134
555,688
505,497
Certificates of deposit
297,696
312,027
326,214
331,413
358,165
Brokered certificates of deposit
—
—
—
14,029
14,029
Internet certificates of deposit
3,066
3,066
5,777
9,301
10,787
Total deposits
$ 1,710,339
$ 1,692,316
$ 1,636,506
$ 1,643,581
$ 1,566,317
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
U.S. Treasury
$ 209,703
$ 192,069
$ 132,593
$ 29,371
$ —
States and political subdivisions
121,205
128,689
130,960
140,329
143,656
Auction rate money market preferred
3,242
3,246
3,260
3,224
3,237
Mortgage-backed securities
56,148
62,030
68,155
75,835
88,652
Collateralized mortgage obligations
92,301
100,767
109,294
116,865
101,983
Corporate
8,002
7,583
4,192
1,700
1,700
Available-for-sale securities, at
$ 490,601
$ 494,384
$ 448,454
$ 367,324
$ 339,228
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$ 20,000
$ 60,000
$ 70,000
$ 90,000
$ 90,000
Securities sold under agreements to
50,162
67,519
62,274
51,967
68,747
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,158
29,136
29,121
—
—
Total borrowed funds
$ 99,320
$ 156,655
$ 161,395
$ 141,967
$ 158,747
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31
Year Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,318
$ 1,043
$ 4,600
$ 3,723
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
621
474
2,139
1,847
Freddie Mac servicing fee
175
149
747
625
Net OMSR income (loss)
(56)
123
(184)
44
Other fees for customer services
67
66
312
305
Total service charges and fees
2,125
1,855
7,614
6,544
Wealth management fees
797
701
3,071
2,578
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
235
1,063
1,694
2,716
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
223
197
800
755
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
121
18
271
891
Net income (loss) on joint venture investment
—
269
—
577
Other
107
16
372
362
Total noninterest income
$ 3,608
$ 4,119
$ 13,822
$ 14,423
Three Months Ended December 31
Year Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,056
$ 6,009
$ 23,749
$ 23,772
Furniture and equipment
1,413
1,469
5,462
5,787
Occupancy
935
889
3,661
3,557
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
7,643
—
7,643
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
513
488
2,066
1,836
ATM and debit card fees
458
417
1,810
1,441
Marketing costs
256
200
939
877
Memberships and subscriptions
215
194
877
740
Loan underwriting fees
221
248
849
825
Donations and community relations
253
157
705
723
Director fees
198
168
703
695
FDIC insurance premiums
161
153
690
612
All other
518
603
2,183
2,725
Total other noninterest expenses
2,793
2,628
10,822
10,474
Total noninterest expenses
$ 11,197
$ 18,638
$ 43,694
$ 51,233
