Jeep® Grand Cherokee L With New Limited Black Package to Debut at 2022 Chicago Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package adds 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille to the already well-equipped Limited model. (PRNewswire)

New Limited Black Package for the 2022 Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features for a unique blacked-out appearance

Limited Black Package is now available for order at local Jeep dealers

The Windy City is getting a black out in the form of the new 2022 Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package, which will debut at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. The Limited Black appearance package, now available for order, delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features.

"The first ever three-row Grand Cherokee answered the growing needs of our Jeep SUV customers who asked for more space, functionality and legendary 4x4 capability," said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. "It's important for us to listen to our customer base and that includes unique options they want, and the new Limited Black Package gives the 2022 Grand Cherokee L a sleek, customized look that further distinguishes it from anything else on the road."

The Limited Black Package, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,695, adds 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille to the already well-equipped Limited model. Click here to read the press release in its entirety.

