Michael Baker International Selected by Beaver County to Improve Broadband Connectivity

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, has been selected by the Beaver County Office of Planning and Redevelopment to support the Connect Beaver County Broadband Program under a $2.735 million program management contract. The program will span three years and connect more than 2,300 unserved residents and businesses utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

The contract includes oversight for the planning and deployment of broadband implementation projects, public engagement, a "digital navigator" program, data collection, GIS digital mapping and telecom management services.

"Digital access and inclusion are critical needs in society today and we are proud to partner with Beaver County to lead the effort to close the digital divide for disadvantaged communities," said Jeremy Jurick, GISP, Program Manager at Michael Baker International. "Our experience with federal, state, and local broadband programs, combined with our engineering and telecom expertise, uniquely position us to provide innovative broadband solutions that connect people and communities to the world."

This new contract builds upon the foundation set by Michael Baker's Broadband Data Collection initiative, completed in 2021 that utilized advanced Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping and public engagement to ensure the accurate identification of unserved broadband locations. Using a custom connectivity planning toolkit, including a Broadband Atlas, Field Validator and Public Survey with associated speed tests, the Michael Baker team provided Beaver County with the key data required to advance connectivity for their communities.

"Working with innovative leaders at the Beaver County Office of Planning and Redevelopment has made this program possible," Jurick said. "Work began more than two years ago, in coordination with local county government officials and state representatives, to begin the initial data collection effort which positioned the County to advance the broadband program to benefit communities across Beaver County, Pennsylvania."

Michael Baker has extensive experience delivering broadband projects in rural areas across the country by identifying unserved locations, developing the framework for affordability programs, engaging stakeholders to identify users, uses and usage, implementing connected smart city technology and coordinating broadband implementation on surface transportation improvement projects.

The firm's nationwide broadband planning and implementation work is completed under the firm's newly announced Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) Vertical, which combines the firm's technology offerings, including Geospatial Information Technology (GIT) and GIS; DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker; Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Pavement Technologies. The CTS team is comprised of nearly 200 technology experts focusing on technology differentiation and innovation to support Michael Baker's growth initiatives, identifying and incubating technologies and maximizing opportunities with consulting and technology-based solutions.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International