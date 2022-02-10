Millig Design Build Chosen to Help Thermo Fisher Scientific Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millig Design Build announced today that it has been engaged to assist in the development of a major decarbonization initiative for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science. Millig's efforts will support the company's pledge to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Millig will plan and design for the future implementation of emissions reduction projects for Thermo Fisher, starting with four of the company's top-emitting industrial pharmaceutical facilities in the United States and the Caribbean.

"Millig's innovative, comprehensive, and collaborative approach is key to decarbonizing complex systems and facilities like the challenging conditions associated with industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Scott McVey, president, Millig Design Build.

McVey added that Millig is uniquely positioned to decarbonize critical environments because it brings the right expertise and the right project delivery strategy to succeed in these facilities. "As a Design-Build firm, we provide an actionable roadmap for long-term decarbonization and we're able to immediately design and install the solutions we identify during our initial analysis phase."

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector is especially challenging to decarbonize. The critical environments required for pharmaceutical manufacturing can have energy intensities 50 times greater than a commercial building of the same size.

"The facilities' process demands for high-grade heat and stringent requirements for humidity, temperature, air cleanliness, and pressure cascades can't be compromised in the pursuit of energy efficiency," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "But, by eliminating simultaneous heating and cooling and adding heat recovery, the potential for energy savings is substantial."

