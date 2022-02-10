Palatin to Report Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 15, 2022

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter, fiscal year 2022 operating results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Press Release 2/15/2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Live 2/15/2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-800-289-0720 International Dial-In Number: 1-856-344-9142 Conference ID: 8966903



Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Replay 2/15/2022-2/22/2022 US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In Number: 1-719-457-0820 Replay Passcode: 8966903



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

