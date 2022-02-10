tab32 Appoints Health Tech Veteran Daniel Masvidal as SVP of Operations

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, fully integrated technology platform, today announced the appointment of health-tech veteran Daniel Masvidal as SVP of Operations. Bringing almost a decade's experience driving scalable success in the healthcare SaaS and Practice Management Software (PMS) space, Masvidal will spearhead the delivery of tab32's complete, customizable cloud solution to practices and Dental Services Organizations (DSOs) across the United States.

With tailored cloud connectivity and data interoperability capabilities, tab32 combines a comprehensive PMS solution with AI-powered business intelligence to help individual practices and multi-practice DSOs to streamline operations and coordinate patient care. The tab32 solution also includes support for automation, analytics, and other tools to boost efficiency, maximize profits, and drive business growth while delivering compelling experiences for both employees and patients.

Before joining tab32, Masvidal served as SVP of Client Success at CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC), a healthtech leader in the medical PMS and electronic health record (EHR) space, where he managed a team of over 50 people serving clients in all 50 states. During his nine years at CareCloud, Masvidal, a lawyer by trade, also ran legal affairs, sales operations and implemented a scalable and standardized approach to client care that helped drive consistent satisfaction, boost revenues, and fuel growth.

"When it comes to technology, the dental industry of the 2020s looks like the healthcare IT industry of the 2000s: underserved, and ripe for disruption by a data-focused SaaS provider with a tech-forward solution," Masvidal said. "With an obsessive focus on quality and product, tab32 is that solution — it's the most comprehensive dental practice management software in the industry, and it's poised to do for dentistry what health-tech innovators have done for medical practices over the past two decades. I'm looking forward to helping scale their incredible cloud-based solution."

"Daniel is a proven health-tech leader who knows what it takes to scale a comprehensive, cloud-based solution while delighting practice operators and helping them deliver results for patients," said Kiltesh Patel, tab32 CEO. "He shares our commitment to bringing complete cloud solutions to dental practices and DSOs all across the country, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to the tab32 family as we continue our mission to transform the dental space and give practices the customizable solutions they need to manage, scale, and grow their businesses."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers have used tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

