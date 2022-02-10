Yellow Acre Farms Set to Disrupt the Consumables Cannabis Market With Industry First Nano-Tech

JASPER COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, Yellow Acre Farms might look like a peaceful, serene, and chilled-out hemp farm deep in the heart of East Texas — and it is. But big advances in nanoemulsion technology are happening at this sustainably run operation, and while growing CBD-rich hemp flower with sustainable farming practices is a major focus, they've got their sights set on disrupting the Cannabis industry with their patent pending technology that's poised to redefine what's achievable in the marriage between Cannabis and consumer products.

Today, Yellow Acre Farms CEO, Adan Arriaga, announced the submission of an industry first, "METHOD FOR ADMINISTERING CANNABIS-DERIVED COMPOUNDS," to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The technology, developed by YAF's R&D team, is capable of delivering various cannabis-derived compounds to the body with high bioavailability and extended duration of action via a variable molecule size nanoemulsion.

It's a mouthful, but for consumer product brands, it all translates to new possibilities in infusing cannabinoids and other cannabis compounds into longer-lasting liquid, solid, or other consumable forms. This means that consumers can expect new and better inclusion of Cannabis compounds into beverages, syrups, sprays, gummies, sublingual strips, candy, and gel capsules.

"To say that we're super excited here doesn't even begin to cover it," says Arriaga.

"We're ready to shake up the industry in ways we haven't seen before. We already know that variable molecule sizes will be the industry standard as more products seek to incorporate CBDa and CBGa with other cannabinoids into their beverages and edibles. We're poised to play a vital role in giving consumers more options to support their health and well-being."

A source close to their legal team who requested anonymity said, "This marks the entry into Cannabis products 2.0. That's really the heart of what we're talking about."

They went on to speculate that this will likely be the first of many impressive advancements from Yellow Acre Farms. They're one of the leading hemp growers in Texas, and their R&D team is continuing to explore new possibilities with product manufacturing and creating custom formulations for consumable products.

