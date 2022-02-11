Billionaire Homebuilder Bill Pulte's Posthumous Gift Funds 'The Bill Pulte Foundation' and a $200,000 Scholarship for Pulte Homes Employees and Others <span class="legendSpanClass">Heir Honors Final Wish Of Bill Pulte's To Expand Legacy Giving</span>

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billionaire Homebuilder William J. "Bill" Pulte left a specially-designated multimillion dollar inheritance package to his protégé grandson and heir, Bill Pulte, and a portion of these funds have been used by key Pulte Family members to launch The Bill Pulte Foundation ("The Pulte Foundation") as well as a $200,000 scholarship program to thank the former and current employees of PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM).

Because Bill Pulte disruptively innovated housing in America, The Bill Pulte Foundation will disrupt charitable and generational giving. Foundation programs will reward employees of the late Bill Pulte, those in need, urban communities, promote access to capital markets through Bitcoin and champion education.

Bill Pulte stated, "We are in the beginning stages of the Foundation so we've asked our partners - and prospective recipients - to be patient with us as we ramp up. We intend to utilize the help of millions of teammates who have come together to help each other at Twitter Philanthropy."

"So far, we have launched two giving programs, one benefiting those who worked for Bill Pulte and for the general public, and the other, a partnership with the Blight Authority, a nonprofit founded by Bill Pulte and Bill Pulte that removes urban rot, reducing crime and increasing property values for inner city citizens often left behind by the government," stated a Spokesperson for the Foundation.

A viral philanthropic giver, Bill Pulte has given away over $1,000,000 of his own money using Twitter.com and other social media websites since 2019, inspiring not only other wealthy Americans to do the same, but also tens of thousands of small donors contributing to social causes.

"My grandpa (also William J. Pulte) isn't just who I'm named after. Grandpa was my mentor, recruiting me into his business with him at Pulte Homes, and together we formed the charity with the Blight Authority. He transformed the lives of millions of Americans and I was proud to work with him. It's time to continue the work, to 'keep on going', as he would say," said Bill Pulte.

"It is my hope that when our children become adults, that they dutifully guard my own legacy the way I protect my grandfather's final wishes in business and charity. I foresee our two daughters building homes and charity in the future!," Pulte furthered.

The Bill Pulte Foundation exists distinctly independent of other organizations, including Pulte Capital Partners LLC, PulteGroup, Inc., The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, among countless others established by relatives of Bill Pulte.

The Foundation is not soliciting outside funds, for-profit coordination, or financial donations.

About The Bill Pulte Foundation Inc.

The Bill Pulte Foundation Inc., was established to expand the legacy of both Bill Pulte (1932-2018) and his grandson and heir, Bill Pulte (b. 1988). Both builders and prolific philanthropic givers, the two successfully partnered in 2016 to turn around the Fortune 500 company, PulteGroup Inc, founded by Bill Pulte, and together they founded The Blight Authority nonprofit organization. Even after the passing of Bill Pulte, their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. Grantees and programs can be found at www.BillPulteFoundation.org.

The Bill Pulte Foundation is not soliciting outside gifts.

DISCLAIMER

The Bill Pulte Foundation is a distinctly independent organization. The opinions of Pulte Capital Partners LLC, The Blight Authority Inc., and other entities are not coordinating with, except where otherwise stated, with The Bill Pulte Foundation. While all the aforementioned entities were founded by, or involved, both of the Bill Pulte (b. 1988) and Bill Pulte (1932-2018), these are independent entities. The Bill Pulte Foundation is not affiliated with Bob Pulte Chevrolet, Mark Timothy Luxury Homes (luxury homes by Mark Pulte), the Pulte Global Institute at Notre Dame, Pulte Family Management SJ LLC, PulteGroup Inc, PulteGroup Mortgages, PulteGroup Titles, Pulte Homes, or any associated trademarks or subsidiaries and/or executives of the investment group, PulteGroup Inc. The Bill Pulte Foundation has no contractual relationship with and is not the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation (Acting Directors: Nancy Rickard, Karen Koppal-Pulte, and Mark Pulte). The Bill Pulte Foundation is not affiliated with and is not New Urban Communities LLC or New Urban Communities LLC directed by Kevin Rickard. While William J. Pulte entrusted Bill Pulte with his living legacy, we do not have a contractual relationship with The William J. Pulte Living Trust dated 1990 (Trustees: Karen Koppal-Pulte and Mark Pulte).

