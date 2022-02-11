GDIT Awarded $829 Million Global IT Services Task Order by Defense Intelligence Agency

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), today announced it was awarded the Customer Care Center (CCC) task order on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III contract. The task order, valued at $829 million over 10 years, was awarded in November by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Virginia Contracting Activity.

GDIT was awarded an $829 million task order from the Defense Intelligence Agency. (PRNewswire)

Under this task order, GDIT will provide a wide variety of remote and on-site IT services to support networks and domains at DIA locations globally. This will include modernizing workflows through automation and deploying the agency's first customer experience (CX) team which will use data insights, advanced analytics and CX methodologies to continuously evolve services and efficiently resolve IT issues.

"As DIA implements its IT modernization strategy over the next decade, we look forward to partnering with the agency to enable users to save time, work faster and stay focused on their mission of providing intelligence to our military forces," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics Information Technology (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology