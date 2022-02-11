Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1029/44607, and will be archived online and available through March 2, 2022. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, February 23, 2022, through March 2, 2022. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 4751845.

About Medifast ®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

