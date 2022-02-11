NOTED INTERNATIONAL RANCH AGENT JAMES SAMMONS BROKERS MISSOURI'S LARGEST RANCH SALE OF 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted ranch-and-land specialist James Sammons III has sold another outstanding property, this time in Shelby County, Missouri, ending an exceptional 2021 on a high note for the Texas-based agent.

Images from Thompson Ranch (PRNewswire)

Part of the unique Ranch and Land Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the top luxury brokerage in North Texas, Sammons sold the famous Thompson Ranch in December 2021, representing the family that owned it for 85 years. It is the state's largest ranch sale of 2021.

At more than 2,200 acres, the Thompson Ranch, northeast of Shelbyville and about 155 miles northwest of St. Louis, is known for its holistic management program and grass-fed cattle operation. Since the 1990s, it has been in the care of a grandson of the man who purchased the ranch's original 900 acres in 1936. In his time overseeing the ranch, the grandson says, "I have learned about the power of nature to heal herself, and the essential, nurturing, light-touch balance that allows us to live in harmony with nature."

So progressively run is Thompson Ranch that it has received Agricultural Stewardship Assurance Program designations in three categories by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. It offers pastureland, cropland and lush vegetation — including a rich mix of grasses and trees — plus a river, creek, springs and ponds. Deer and wild turkey make up part of the wildlife population. The ranch's new owners, says Sammons, are planning to enhance its operations. "It was important to the [selling] family that the ranch remain an agricultural and cattle operation," he says. "The baton has been handed off."

Selling exceptional ranches takes exceptional skills and instincts. Both sides of Sammons' family have been in the ranching business since the 1800s, and his own ranching and farming experience has been honed in Texas, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and Mexico. Having raised cattle, sheep, goats, quarter horses, alfalfa and grain crops, Sammons knows land management and what it takes for land to reach its highest potential. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin and is a broker in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

Sammons is a member of the Ranch and Land Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, which represents a wide range of regional and national properties — everything from weekend getaways to working spreads — for clients across Texas, the United States and the world.

