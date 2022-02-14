ADOLFSON & PETERSON CONSTRUCTION WELCOMES MOLLY WEISS AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minneapolis-based and family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced the appointment of Molly Weiss as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Weiss is an industry veteran with 20 years of HR experience and more than ten years in the construction industry. She will now assume overall leadership of the human resources (HR) function at AP as a part of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Molly's experience and expertise leading human resources during periods of industry and company expansion make her a great fit for AP," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Molly can help us adapt and scale the human resources function to accommodate and accelerate our expected future growth. She will lead a strong team of HR professionals and work with internal and external partners to develop strategies and programs that support our company goals, business priorities, mission and values."

Weiss has a solid track record of leading and developing teams while driving positive change. She most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources at Mortenson where she created a centralized HR "Business Partner" Team, championed diversity and inclusion, developed tools to create high-performing project teams and spearheaded the transformation of the talent acquisition function. Earlier in her career, Weiss worked in various HR roles at Ecolab, Hazelden Foundation and HGA, Inc., where she retooled and restructured HR functions and systems to better serve the organizations.

"AP is known for putting people first and forming personal connections with employees and strong relationships with business partners," said Weiss. "I'm eager to work with a new team of business leaders and HR professionals to build on AP's outstanding industry reputation and help the company continue to thrive and grow."

Weiss has a bachelors' degree from St. Cloud State University and a master's from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She is also an ordained Episcopal Priest and involved in leadership and clergy positions in the Twin Cities.

