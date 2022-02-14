Crown Royal pays tribute to the leading women in sports, announcing a donation to Women in Sports and Events as part of the Crown Royal Generosity Fund $1 million commitment to making this one of the most generous seasons in football history

CROWN ROYAL AND ERIN ANDREWS CELEBRATE SUPER BOWL LVI, RAISING A GLASS TO WOMEN IN SPORTS Crown Royal pays tribute to the leading women in sports, announcing a donation to Women in Sports and Events as part of the Crown Royal Generosity Fund $1 million commitment to making this one of the most generous seasons in football history

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fans celebrate another incredible Super Bowl and the official end of football season, Crown Royal, one of the first ever-whisky sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), is proud to have made this NFL season on of the most generous season in football history with the 'Kick Off with Crown Royal' initiative. Rounding out a season full of generosity, Crown Royal, and legendary sportscaster Erin Andrews recognized 56 of the most influential women in sports with a gift of the brand's newest whisky – Crown Royal Aged 18 Years, to toast and enjoy during the nail-biting game.

WISE (PRNewswire)

An extra rare blend of the brand's most exceptional whiskies, the complex liquid intensified with the extensive aging process brings out richer, more intricate flavors and exquisite smoothness. Along with the gift, a donation of $1000 was given on behalf of each of the 56 recipients to Women in Sports and Events (WISE) to commemorate Super Bowl LVI. The donations are part of the brand's $1 million commitment to serving those who serve us via the Crown Royal Generosity Fund (a donor advised fund), spotlighting communities who make game day great.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Crown Royal and recognize 56 women who have truly made a difference in the world of sports. Women have had a huge impact in sports culture and lifestyle, and I am proud to say that I am in good company with these trailblazers," shared Erin Andrews. "I'm excited to see more change with the future women leaders in all areas of sport – from coaching to senior management, my personal passion journalism and beyond."

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to those who make game day great, Crown Royal honored the contributions women have given to the sports industry by partnering with WISE, the leading voice and resource for women in the business of sports. With the brand's donations, WISE will continue its mission of assisting women in navigating and accelerating their careers through a combination of programming and online tools designed to provoke thought, personal and professional growth, and engagement.

"All season long, Crown Royal and our NFL team partners have given back to thank those who take care of us off the field in the areas of hospitality and military," said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President North American Whiskies. "We're thrilled to end the first year of our historic partnership by taking a moment to push the envelope even further to recognize a group of powerful women in sports. Each recipient is exceptional, and we feel honored to raise a glass of Crown Royal Aged 18 Years and toast to their unique journeys and contributions to the sports industry."

This past season, the brand's generosity efforts continued the decade-long Purple Bag Project in partner stadiums, where fans were able to pack Crown Royal bags as care packages for active-duty military proudly serving overseas. Crown Royal and their NFL team partners also celebrated local hospitality and military service members who are making a positive impact in their communities with Crown Royal's "That Deserves a Crown" initiative.

Crown Royal invites you to raise a glass to all those who helped us enjoy our favorite teams throughout the season, and please drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

WISE — Women in Sports and Events — is the leading voice and resource for women in the business of sports, providing members with programs, tools and support to reach their professional goals and accelerate their careers. A registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, the NY-based organization has more than 23 chapters across North America. For more information on WISE, please visit WISEworks.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

Kyra.zeller@diageo.com

TAYLOR

crownroyal@taylorstrategy.com

Rounding out a season full of generosity, Crown Royal, and legendary sportscaster Erin Andrews recognized 56 of the most influential women in sports with a gift of the brand’s newest whisky – Crown Royal Aged 18 Years, to toast and enjoy during the nail-biting game. (PRNewswire)

Crown Royal logo (PRNewsfoto/Crown Royal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Royal