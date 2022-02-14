Just Engaged? Win a Dream Wedding at Keepsake at the Academy Valued at $30,000

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baxter Building Corp. announces Keepsake's Dream Wedding Giveaway launching on March 1, 2022.

The Dream Wedding Giveaway at Keepsake will include the venue, food, beverage, tables, chairs, table linens, flatware, glassware, a DJ, a 3-tier wedding cake by The Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy, and flowers by Mira Mira Florals.

Christian Palikuca, Managing Director of Keepsake at The Academy said, "We are thrilled to giveaway a dream wedding to a lucky couple. We know this is a big-ticket item and we're proud to pioneer such an incredible giveaway. At Keepsake, our team and I strive to serve the community with a flex space for any type of experience, from 220-person weddings to company culture engagements and the Dream Wedding Giveaway is a perfect way to open our doors and welcome the community."

The Academy will be a live, work, play destination designed and built by Baxter, featuring 28 affordable apartments, a co-working space, a massive food hall, a restaurant, a fresh produce market, a beer garden and Keepsake, a 220-person event space.

Follow @theacademyhvny and @keepsakehvny on Facebook and/or Instagram for more information and for the latest updates on The Dream Wedding Giveaway at Keepsake at The Academy.

