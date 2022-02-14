Merchants Capital Provides Record $7 Billion in Debt Financing in 2021

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) Merchants Capital closed a record $7 billion in debt production in 2021, shattering the firm's previous record of $4.7 billion in financing in 2020. The firm achieved explosive growth in all product offerings, including a 72% increase in FHA financing to $1.97 billion, a 143% increase in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac production approaching $1 billion, and a 65% increase in Merchants Bank balance sheet financing with over $4 billion in volume in 2021.

The firm's affordable housing debt production soared to $3.1 billion, representing a 50% increase year over year. This announcement follows the 2020 honor from the Mortgage Bankers Association that recognized Merchants Capital as the #4 multifamily affordable lender nationwide.

"We are in awe of the integrity, dedication and focus of our employees this year – securing $7 billion in total debt production is no easy feat, and it is a true testament to the work Merchants Capital has put in for our clients and communities across the country," said Dwayne George, Executive Vice President and National Head of Production at Merchants Capital. "This tremendous milestone is only the beginning. We are eager for a 2022 filled with further engagement and support for much-needed housing properties nationwide."

Merchants Capital strives to deploy innovative financing structures in multifamily housing, including affordable housing, workforce, market-rate, and luxury development across the United States.

"Our nimble and creative bank balance sheet offerings allow us a distinct advantage that is unmatched in the market," said Mathew Wambua, Vice Chairman, and head of the firm's New York City office. "Our ability to adapt quickly to market conditions, streamlined execution, and diverse set of product offerings are the catalyst to our explosive and unprecedented growth."

"We are dedicated to providing our clients with the expertise needed to offer financing solutions that support America's diverse multifamily housing needs," said Lee Oller, Executive Vice President, and head of Merchants Capital's Chicago office. "Our growth is a reflection of the deep commitment of the entire Merchants Capital team, partners, and agency partners."

Merchants Capital is headquartered in Indianapolis, with five additional production hubs nationwide located in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Saint Paul and Washington, D.C. Since 2019, Merchants' staff has grown by 83% as the firm has added additional product offerings and opened regional offices in Washington D.C. and Boston.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multifamily housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

