PGA of America Chooses Technogym as its Official Training Equipment Supplier

CESENA, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym, the world's leading producer of design and technology-driven fitness equipment and Official Supplier of the past eight editions of the Olympic Games, announces a multi-year partnership with the PGA of America to further Technogym's expertise in the golf-performance industry and reinforce its reputation as the world's best brands in fitness, sports, and golf performance.

It is estimated that 37 million people, in over 140 countries, participate in the game of golf. Golfers at any level will have a significant advantage if they are more physically fit, which is why golf fitness programs have increased in popularity.

As part of the partnership, Technogym has been chosen as the "Official Training Equipment Supplier of the PGA of America" and the "Official Training Equipment Supplier of the PGA Frisco Coaching Center" because of its superior quality and innovation in the golf industry. Fitness centers at both the new Home of the PGA and PGA Frisco Coaching Center in Frisco, Texas will be outfitted with Technogym equipment, while PGA will act as a Wellness Ambassador and promote the Technogym brand and products to its 28,000 PGA Professionals and broad network of golf enthusiasts. Additional elements of the partnership will include digital content from both partners, and to highlight Technogym's Golf Performance expertise, it will provide content and educational experts for education seminars and speaking engagements for PGA members.

Technogym continues to be the leader in the worldwide sports performance industry, providing world-class golf training solutions to the world's top golfers through its innovative fitness equipment, helping players increase core stability as well as lower body strength and power. Golfers can replicate the best training environment to support their golf performance with Technogym.

"Technogym has been training champions for the past 30 years, including our legacy as the official equipment supplier to the past eight Olympic Games," said Marco Zambianchi, President of Technogym North America. "We are very proud to have been chosen by the PGA of America as the Official Equipment Supplier. This partnership represents a strong validation of our ongoing investment in R&D for our products, innovation and quality standards."

The PGA of America, touching every segment of the $84 billion golf industry, is made up of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who represent 10,000+ facilities nationwide in various roles. PGA members have a unique touch point with the 37 million on-course and off-course golfers globally, with the goal of furthering avid and recreational golfers' love for the game of golf.

"In partnering with Technogym, the PGA of America's new headquarters and PGA Frisco Coaching Center will feature state-of-the-art training equipment that will benefit golfers on their golf journey, and we have a trusted partner whose technology and quality our Membership can count on to help their students," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "As performance training has become a larger part of golf coaching, this was a perfect opportunity for this kind of collaboration."

Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.

