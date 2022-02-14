TÜV Rheinland Awards Nreal the World's First Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free Certification for AR Glasses

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14, 2022, Nreal announced the launch of online and offline omni-channel sales for the new AR glasses product Nreal Air in Japan, which is also the first global release of Nreal Air. Prior to this, TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland") issued Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free Certification for the Nreal Air, which is the world's first AR end-use product to receive this certification.

Xu Chi (left), Founder and CEO of Nreal, and Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical, attended the certificate awarding ceremony (PRNewswire)

Since its public debut last year, Nreal Air AR glasses, designed for entertainment anywhere, anytime, have been highly anticipated by the market and consumers. Nreal Air offers high-quality imaging via a 1080P full-HD micro-OLED display, with a 46-degree field of view (FoV) and 49 pixels per degree (PPD), which is close to retina-level display, achieving roughly double the resolution of regular VR glasses.

Nreal Air has been certified by TÜV Rheinland to meet its Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) standard. The proportion of high-energy visible blue light in the blue light spectrum emitted by the micro-OLED screen is only 31%, while 99.5% of the sRGB color gamut coverage is achieved. This means Nreal Air AR glasses maintain high color performance while effectively reducing the potential impact of blue light on users' eyes. Meanwhile, Nreal Air also meets the standard for Flicker Free certification, which effectively reduces potential visual fatigue caused by display flickering.

"Nreal is honored to receive the world's first Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free Certification for AR glasses from TÜV Rheinland, which reflects our commitment to consumer health and safety," said Xu Chi, Founder and CEO of Nreal. "As the AR ecosystem continues to adapt and expand, even beginning to reach mass appeal, users' long-term health is an increasingly important consideration for Nreal. We will continue to push the boundaries of technical AR innovation as well as step up to help set and promote industry standards."

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical said: "TÜV Rheinland is committed to developing new standards based on user habits. In the emerging AR/VR field, in addition to the display performance of the device, we will pay more attention to the user's visual health, such as blue light, flicker free, visual fatigue, and motion sickness. TÜV Rheinland is working with eye hospitals and equipment manufacturers to carry out a series of visual health research initiatives, hoping to provide more valuable reference opinions for equipment manufacturers and protect consumers' eye health. We look forward to more cooperation with Nreal in the future. Relying on its rich experience and technical advantages in the field of display product testing and certification, TÜV Rheinland will support Nreal to continuously improve its technical level and provide guidance for consumers in choosing high-quality AR glasses products."

