B. Riley Financial to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 23, 2022

Investor call scheduled on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold an investor call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific).

B. Riley will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific)

Toll Free:

1-877-300-8521

International:

1-412-317-6026



Replay Details (expires Wednesday, March 2, 2022)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Pin:

10164067

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts




Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker / Scott Cianciulli

ir@brileyfin.com

press@brileyfin.com 

(212) 409-2424

(212) 739-6753

