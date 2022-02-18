Thompson Energy Solutions - Electrifying the Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Machinery, the local Cat dealer in Middle and West Tennessee, and North Mississippi, is rebranding its Thompson Power division to align with evolving energy markets and innovative products being developed by Caterpillar Inc. Thompson sells and services Cat commercial and industrial generator sets, industrial engines, marine engines, and microgrid and renewable energy systems. Thompson Power will now be known as Thompson Energy Solutions.

Thompson Energy Solutions (PRNewswire)

"The marketing strategy is intended to acknowledge Thompson's focus and commitment to new products and services in the energy market," states Daniel Clark, Vice President of Thompson Energy Solutions. "We are excited to see Caterpillar's fully renewable energy products, such as the Cat MEC500 Mobile Equipment Charger and Cat generator sets capable of operating on 100% hydrogen."

Last September, Caterpillar announced the company will begin offering Cat generator sets capable of operating on 100% hydrogen, including fully renewable green hydrogen, on a designed-to-order basis. More immediately, the company will launch commercially available power generation solutions that can be configured to operate on natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen.

Thompson Energy Solutions is also rapidly expanding its rental fleet with Cat mobile generators ranging from 20kW to 2 megawatts. "The additional investment will increase our power generation rental fleet investment by 50% within 12 months," explains Daniel. "Targeting a growing customer base not only in construction, but healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial and industrial segments is a key component to the strategy. We are excited to share the new brand identity and the expanded rental fleet with our customers."

Additionally, Thompson Energy Solutions is supporting the company's truck division called Thompson Truck Centers, which is now focusing on heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). "A turnkey solution for zero-emissions battery-electric trucks that includes the electrical infrastructure greatly differentiates us in the marketplace," says Allan Wainscott, GM of Thompson Truck Centers. "Thompson has a rich history of supporting the on-highway truck market, as well as power systems. Making it easy to charge each truck, while providing superior parts and service, is how we plan to partner with our customers to help them succeed."

