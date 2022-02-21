Texas Renaissance Festival Announces Great Deals For 2022 Season

TODD MISSION, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival is offering some great discounts to customers that buy early bird opening weekend tickets and season passes. Each year over 450,000 patrons enter through the gates of the festival into a 16th Century European Village where they encounter Kings, Queens, Knights, Nobles, Elves, Pirates and many more characters at the festival.

Customers also enjoy performances by world renowned entertainers, feast on delicious food from all over the world and drink the best wines, ales, beers and beverages. The village has 400+ shoppes that have unique items made by some of the finest artists, jewelers, potters, painters, woodworkers, weavers and glass blowers from all over the world.

The village features 21 stages of music and acts and a world tour for the taste buds that of course include turkey legs!

The Texas Renaissance Festival is located one hour north of Houston. The Texas Renaissance Festival season dates are Saturdays and Sundays, October 8 – November 27.

More information can be found at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/5020 or scan the QR Code provided in this news release.

Media Contact:

Chris Yates

Director of Marketing

CYates@texrenfest.com

281-900-5744

QR Code for Ticket information (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival