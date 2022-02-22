Arthrosi Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new uricosuric agent for the management of hyperuricemia in patients with gout, announced today the appointment of Philip Moody as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Moody is a highly accomplished CFO who brings more than 25 years of experience and a track record of success working in private and public biotech companies.

"I am pleased to welcome Philip Moody to the Arthrosi team," said Co-Founder and CEO Litain Yeh. "I'm confident that his deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of life science and technology companies – as well as driving improved financial results – will make an immediate impact as we continue to position Arthrosi for the future."

Mr. Moody joins Arthrosi from PaxVax, a private equity-backed specialty company where he served as CFO and Executive Vice President. Prior to PaxVax, Mr. Moody was CFO, North America, for BTG PLC, a publicly traded medical device and specialty pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Boston Scientific. Additionally, he served as CFO and Vice President of Finance and Operations for publicly traded Peplin, Inc., an oncology therapeutics company. Mr. Moody began his biotech career at Chiron Corporation, where he progressed to the role of CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, Biopharmaceuticals.

"I am thrilled to join Arthrosi as CFO," said Moody. "I'm excited to be part of a company responsible for a revolutionary gout treatment — and look forward to helping to lead the team in many areas of finance and operations."

As CFO, Moody will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

Mr. Moody completed a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and studied finance at its Haas Graduate School of Business.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

To learn more about Arthrosi, visit www.arthrosi.com

