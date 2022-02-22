BEST Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, or 09:00am Beijing Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 3931702

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 15, 2022 by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 7754372

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain and logistics solutions provider. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including supply chain management, freight delivery, and international logistics. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

BEST Inc.

Investor Relations Team

E-mail: ir@best-inc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com

