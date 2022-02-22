BlueVoyant Featured on CRN's 2022 Security 100

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named BlueVoyant to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, as well as innovative technology to solution providers.

Security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes and in all industries as hybrid and remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss, coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, are expected to fuel further market growth.

Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

The naming of BlueVoyant to CRN's Security 100 list follows a number of accolades it received from CRN throughout 2021 for its successful channel initiatives. It includes Steve DeSantis, global head of partnerships and alliances, named as a CRN Channel Chief in 2021 and 2022, and BlueVoyant's Head of Global Partner and Channel Marketing, Jen Ferguson, named to CRN's highly respected Women of the Channel list. BlueVoyant also appeared on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list, while BlueVoyant's Partner Program received a 5-star rating.

"Being named to CRN's 2022 Security 100 list acknowledges the success and dedication of the entire BlueVoyant team in pioneering an industry-leading, end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform to fundamentally strengthen businesses and their vendor ecosystems' overall security postures," said Paul "PK" Kleinschnitz, chief commercial officer at BlueVoyant. "As a channel-first company, our ongoing mission throughout 2022 is to empower our valued partners to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions to their customers, enhancing cyber defenses against today's sophisticated cyber threats."

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The 2022 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has personnel in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, Philippines, Canada, U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama.

