PORTHOLE CRUISE AND TRAVEL MAGAZINE AND ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES PARTNER TO PRODUCE LUXE-ADVENTURE ANTARCTICA DOCUMENTARY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica is incontrovertibly the most exotic, remote and captivating continent on earth, and Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine and Atlas Ocean Voyages have teamed up to bring this bucket-list destination to travelers, explorers and like-spirited viewers' screens. Premiering today at 1:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, "Antarctica with Bill Panoff" features a once-in-a-lifetime, luxe-adventure expedition to the Seventh Continent. Filled with penguins, whales, seals, icebergs, discovery and excitement, the 18-minute feature is hosted by Bill Panoff, Editor in Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine and filmed in January 2022 aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator. In conjunction with the documentary's premiere, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a $350 onboard credit bonus for all new bookings made for World Navigator's April and May 2022 departures. To view "Antarctica with Bill Panoff," please visit: https://youtu.be/sBguPZY0VVU.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

"Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has captured the essence of the Antarctica experience using their expert team of storytellers and cinematographers," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "The documentary showcases some Antarctica's most compelling attractions and educates viewers about an unforgettable, luxury adventure to the Southern Continent aboard an Atlas Ocean Voyages expedition. We are also excited to launch our second documentary early next year in collaboration with Porthole."

Porthole and Atlas Release Antarctica Documentary – Page 2

"Antarctica is my seventh continent, and I am happy to share my once-in-a-lifetime expedition with viewers," said Bill Panoff. "I hope everyone enjoys the fascinating sights and sounds of Antarctica in the documentary as I did in real life. Also go to my social media to see more behind-the-scenes photos and videos from my Atlas luxe-adventure expedition."

Atlas Ocean Voyages celebrates the documentary's release with a $350 onboard credit bonus offer for all new bookings made aboard four upcoming World Navigator voyages. Travelers can sample World Navigator on four Western Mediterranean voyages, departing April 24, May 1, 14 and 31, 2022. To receive the $350 onboard credit booking bonus, travelers should mention "Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine" to their travel advisors at time of booking.

About Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Porthole Cruise Magazine, the world's leading cruise travel magazine for more than 25 years, features a wide range of cruise content for both first-time and experienced cruise travelers, each issue includes ship reviews, destination features, travel trends, food and wine, spa and well-being, entertainment, and more. Visit Porthole.com and connect with @PortholeCruise on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms and is the line's first newly constructed small expedition ship, which can reach smaller, authentic and exclusive locales where larger ships cannot reach.

Porthole and Atlas Release Antarctica Documentary – Page 3

World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. Atlas' second ship, World Traveller, launches in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet through 2024.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages