Ricoh welcomes Phil Casale to lead eDiscovery Sales and empower the future of Legal Service Delivery Former Global 200 law firm CIO brings advanced technical knowledge and extensive eDiscovery expertise to the role

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the appointment of Phil Casale, Director, eDiscovery Sales, Ricoh USA, Inc. Most recently, Casale was Chief Information Officer at an esteemed Am Law 200 firm. He has advanced technical knowledge, as well as proven expertise in information governance, solution development, process automation, litigation and eDiscovery.

"Phil brings a wealth of experience to Ricoh's market-leading eDiscovery team, and we're thrilled to have him at the helm of our continued leadership and innovation in this growing area," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "Phil's appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to developing and accelerating the future of Legal Service Delivery—one that makes collaboration and communication from any and every location possible, truly overhauling the way legal information is viewed and managed, and the way legal work gets done."

Ricoh's eDiscovery solutions offer increased information governance, insight, and control to help legal organizations make more informed business decisions, glean critical information from their data, proactively manage costs and mitigate risk. Ricoh's Managed eDiscovery and Infrastructure as a Service solutions combine technology and expertise to consolidate information in a scalable and secured cloud environment supported by in-house expertise in managing complex infrastructure. This unique combination provides law firms with improved operational efficiency and the security required to help ensure client data and other sensitive information stays confidential. This is all achieved while simultaneously freeing in-house IT resources from the burden of the advanced technology and complex infrastructure required of eDiscovery.

"It's an exciting time in the legal profession, as emerging technologies advance the way we're able to address client needs," Casale said. "The culture of the legal field is changing drastically, and law firms are becoming more agile today, relying heavily on cloud services and solutions like eDiscovery. I'm eager to contribute at Ricoh, helping to craft and lead the way toward the future of legal work."

