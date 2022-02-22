Rigrodsky Law P.A. Issues a Summary Notice in Jim Gilbert v. Ezra Perlman (C.A. No. 2018-0453-SG)

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

JIM GILBERT V. EZRA PERLMAN ) C.A. No. 2018-0453-SG

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CONNECTURE, INC. WHO HELD SUCH STOCK at the time of the January 4, 2018, announcement of the Merger between Connecture, inc. and FP Healthcare Merger Sub Corporation.

If you meet the above class definition, you could get a payment from a class action settlement.

The Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court"), that a hearing will be held on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware at the Court of Chancery Courthouse, 34 The Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947, for the purpose of determining (1) whether the proposed settlement of claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $2,800,000.00 (two million eight hundred thousand dollars) in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as to the Defendants pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Compromise, Settlement, and Release dated as of January 14, 2022; (3) whether the proposed plan to distribute the settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Plaintiffs' Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Action and the payment of an incentive award, to be paid from any attorneys' fees awarded to Plaintiffs' Counsel by the Court, should be approved.

If you were a beneficial owner of shares of common stock of Connecture, Inc. ("Connecture" or the "Company") who held such stock as of January 4, 2018, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership of the Company's common stock.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Payment, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form that is received no later than August 25, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you wish to receive a detailed Notice concerning the terms of the Settlement or the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Jim Gilbert v. Ezra Perlman (C.A. No. 2018-0453-SG) Connecture Stockholder Settlement, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173110 Milwaukee, WI 53217, by visiting www.ConnectureStockholderSettlement.com , or by calling (877) 331-1124.

DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, OR ANY OF THE DEFENDANTS OR COUNSEL FOR THE DEFENDANTS REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF CHANCERY

OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

View original content:

SOURCE Rigrodsky Law P.A.