Zapier Announces National No-Code Day and Launches No-Code Innovation Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zapier —the leader in no-code automation—announced the launch of their No-Code Innovation Contest: a chance for individuals to share what they've created using no-code tools for the chance to win $25,000. It's part of National No-Code Day, which Zapier officially registered as an annual celebration on March 11 to recognize the people and technology that move us forward.

No-code technology allows anyone to create and build interactive online experiences, regardless of their technical ability. No-code tools have risen in popularity over the past few years and Gartner predicts it will account for more than 65% of app development activity by 2024.

Zapier's No-Code Innovation Contest is open to anyone who has built a solution or business using no-code tools. Entries will be judged on originality, complexity, and creativity. The grand prize winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize and a one-hour strategy session with Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier, and Ben Tossell, founder of Makerpad .

"No-code technology represents a foundational shift in the way we work. Anyone, anywhere has the ability to become a maker regardless of their technical abilities," said Wade Foster. "No-code tools empower people to make things happen—whether it's solving a problem without the help of engineering, or building a business."

To enter Zapier's No-Code Innovation Contest, complete this short entry form by April 13, 2022. To learn more about Zapier, visit www.zapier.com

Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in automation software. By connecting over 4,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

