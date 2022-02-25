InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Relieve Vertigo (JKK-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have suffered with vertigo for over 20 years," said an inventor, from Sedalia, Mo. "I thought there should be an easy way to alleviate the symptoms, so I invented the HEAD GAME. My design may provide users with clear thinking for their everyday activities and could even elevate depression. Additionally, it improves outlook and focus without the use of medication."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to relieve vertigo. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it may eliminate nausea, vomiting, fatigue, queasiness and imbalance and it could provide users with a more positive outlook. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use at home or in medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp