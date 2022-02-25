Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether US Ecology, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Republic Services.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating US Ecology (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Republic Services.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ecology-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges US Ecology's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet US Ecology shareholders will receive only $48 per share in cash, representing a total value of approximately $2.2 billion including net debt of approximately $0.7 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for US Ecology by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if US Ecology accepts a superior bid. US Ecology insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of US Ecology's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for US Ecology.

If you own US Ecology common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ecology-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

