American Trailer World Acquires Marius Garon, Inc.

ADDISON, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced the acquisition of Marius Garon, Inc., a Quebec City-based distributor of trailer parts and towing accessories. ATW is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. (PRNewsfoto/ATW) (PRNewswire)

The addition of Marius Garon (MGI) to ATW's distribution portfolio expands the footprint provided by its wholly owned subsidiary, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, and reinforces ATW's commitment to provide its customers with unparalleled products, unmatched expertise and service, and the most reliable delivery capability in the trailer parts industry. Founded in 1972, MGI is a rapidly growing distributor and retailer of trailer parts and towing accessories, serving service centers, retailers, auto, and RV dealerships.

"Marius Garon is an excellent addition to our existing TexTrail distribution portfolio, and through this acquisition, American Trailer World continues to expand its distribution network to better serve customers," said Eric Zimmer, American Trailer World President of Retail and Distribution. "MGI has a long tradition of providing excellent service and deep expertise to its customers, and I'm thrilled to welcome MGI to the ATW team and look forward to all we will achieve together."

"ATW is the perfect fit for Marius Garon, Inc., and this combination will allow us to extend to our customers an even greater array and depth of products and services. This is a great win for our customers and team members," said Nicolas Garon, Leader of sales of Marius Garon, Inc.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, Wholesale Trailer Supply, and Marius Garon.

