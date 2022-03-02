CSSHealth Pioneers Shared CMRs

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSHealth today announced the release of its Shared Comprehensive Medication Review (CMR) module. Shared CMR is CSS Health's proprietary method for distributing CMR opportunities to a community pharmacy. The Shared CMR process is agnostic of any MTM vendor software, and guides community pharmacists to complete key CMR components in a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) compliant manner. Jim Notaro, Chief Clinical Officer of CSSHealth, said, "The idea behind Shared CMRs is that it provides community pharmacists with a CMR opportunity that can be completed without disrupting the prescription filling workflow." Notaro continued, "Moreover, the Shared CMR provides the community pharmacists with a draft medication reconciliation and a number of drug therapy problems around which to engage the patient and it is agnostic of any vendors MTM software. Shared CMRs helps patients directly and provide a reimbursement opportunity for the community pharmacy.

CSS is a Buffalo, NY-based care and Medication Management company. (PRNewsFoto/Clinical Support Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Shared CMR is CSS Health's proprietary method for distributing CMR opportunities to a community pharmacy

CSS Health piloted the Shared CMR process in 2021. During the pilot phase a shared CMR was delivered to the primary pharmacy of MTM eligible members who had not responded to five (5) or more outreach attempts. In over 52% of these cases the primary pharmacy was able to complete the Shared CMR and complete the CMR case. Based on the very promising results from the Shared CMR pilot, CSS updated MTMPath™ (CSS Health's premier medication platform) and is now prepared to distribute Shared CMRs in high volume across its client portfolio.

"CSS Health is very excited that the Shared CMR process will allow CSS Health to partner with community pharmacies and extend excellent CMR rates, especially in difficult to engage patient populations," said Notaro. "In 2022 we will explore the potential for the Shared CMR process to augment CMR rates in health plans where CSS Health is not the primary MTM vendor," Notaro concluded.

About CSS Health

CSS Health provides a comprehensive Medication Therapy Management (MTM), adherence and compliance drug packaging solution for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, facilities, and patients. Our dedicated leadership team has deep and broad experience in payer and pharmacy services. CSS Health brings together Clinical Support Services, a leader in MTM clinical software and services, and Medicine-On-Time, an innovator in multi-dose and single dose compliance packaging and prescription management software for more than 30 years, in an end-to-end medication management solution. For more information about CSS Health, visit csshealth.com.

Contact:

James Notaro

(716) 541-0273 x101

jnotaro@csshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSS Health