Omnicom Acquires TA Digital to Expand Global Digital Transformation Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the acquisition of TA Digital as part of its efforts to further expand its digital transformation, content management, commerce and customer experience capabilities.

Headquartered in San Francisco, TA Digital is a leading global digital experience consultancy that specializes in the design, delivery and implementation of customer experience, digital content management and digital commerce solutions for enterprise clients. As an Adobe Global Platinum Partner, as well as an Acquia Gold partner, SAP Gold Partner and a leading Sitecore partner, TA Digital helps marketing and technology executives transform their businesses to drive revenue growth and improve the customer experience while maximizing return on investment.

TA Digital's management team, led by Rajiv Rohmetra, Koti Reddy and Ali Alkhafaji, will continue to lead the company and maintain its brand, culture and value to clients.

TA Digital will join Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital transformation and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom, and its services will be closely aligned with OPMG agency Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology.

"We're continuing to expand our dynamic customer experience offerings. TA Digital gives our clients access to professionals with great skills and expertise in digital content and commerce – across all Adobe competencies as well as with several leading digital experience platforms," said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. "We want to welcome Rajiv, Koti, Ali and the entire TA Digital team to our group."

"TA Digital will create great synergies with OPMG and Credera. We share a similar focus on people, culture and clients. We look forward to continuing to scale our strategy, customer experience, marketing and cloud solutions to serve our clients globally," said Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO of TA Digital.

"The addition of TA Digital to our suite of offerings is a natural progression in our growth as we continue to expand our digital transformation solutions. TA Digital offers comprehensive commerce, content and Adobe expertise and will help serve the growing client demand in this space," said Justin Bell, President and CEO, Credera.

ABOUT TA DIGITAL

TA Digital (tadigital.com) is a global digital experience consultancy that develops and delivers strategy, customer experience, marketing, and cloud solutions to transform businesses. Over the past 22 years, TA Digital has helped clients achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment. TA Digital is MACH Alliance certified and shares high-level strategic partnerships with world-class digital experience platform companies like Adobe (Global Platinum Partner), Acquia (Gold Partner) and SAP (Gold Partner) and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Salesforce, Sitecore, Elastic Path, AWS, and Azure.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second- and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology. Part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 2,000 consultants across the globe partner with clients around the world, ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies, providing strategy through execution to achieve tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlock extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

