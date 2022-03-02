RADAR TIRES LAUNCHES NEW DUAL SIDEWALL ALL-TERRAIN RANGE: RENEGADE A/T PRO All sizes feature a Rattlesnake-inspired dual sidewall design that has a "Fang" and "Rattle" side.

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Tires announced the launch of its next generation all-terrain range the RENEGADE A/T PRO. This new range features a Rattlesnake inspired dual-sidewall design that allows drivers to customize the look of their vehicle. The aggressive new RENEGADE A/T PRO is specifically designed for SUV and light truck drivers to take on the toughest challenges off-road, while giving a quiet and comfortable ride on-road.

"The Renegade A/T Pro has been designed using a biomimetics approach taking inspiration from nature. We felt the rattlesnake best embodied the grip and quiet, yet aggressive features of the tire. The "Fang" side features a snake head design and the "Rattle" side features a tail design for added protection." said GS Sareen, President and CEO, Omni United. "The Renegade A/T Pro is another cutting-edge addition to our already robust light truck range."

The tire offers a 50,000 Mile Treadwear Warranty and a Road Hazard warranty for all sizes and a UTQG rating of 540 A A – 540 A B.

The all-new RENEGADE A/T PRO range will be initially available for order in 17 sizes covering various fitments ranging from 17" to 22" rim diameters and up to an F-load range. An additional 21 sizes are slated for release in Q2 & Q3 of 2022. Some of the key fitments include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and Dodge RAM 1500.

This range is specifically developed for the U.S. replacement tire market and adds to the portfolio of the RENEGADE® product lines in the Radar family: the, RENEGADE R/T, RENEGADE R7 M/T and launching in Q3 of 2022 the RENEGADE X.

Radar Tires is a design-driven brand that offers safety, performance and sustainability for all. The brand's mission is to make premium vehicle ownership accessible to all, by offering tires with a unique combination of technology and sustainability, designed and engineered without compromise.

View a video about the RENEGADE A/T PRO here: https://youtu.be/s5pf0A5cilc

For more information about the RENEGADE A/T PRO, please visit https://www.omni-united.com/radar-us/renegade-at-pro/ . Additionally, more photos and videos can be found on Radar social media channels, Facebook: Radar Tires Official and Instagram: Radar Tires.

ABOUT OMNI UNITED

Omni United (S) Pte. Ltd is a tire designer, manufacturer and distributor. The company offers a complete range of consumer and commercial tires marketed under the brand names: Radar Tires, Patriot Tires, American Tourer, Tecnica, Agora, Corsa and RoadLux. Singapore headquartered Omni United was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur G.S. Sareen. As a reliable business partner with innovative products, unparalleled customer service and logistics solutions, Omni United has a global footprint and is selling products in more than 50 countries. Omni United's flagship brand Radar Tires has been manufactured Carbon Neutral since 2013. In the United States, the company does business as Omnisource. More information on Omni United is available by calling 1-855-906-6646, by emailing info@omni-united.com and online at www.omni-united.com.

