TD Bank Introduces New Mortgage Loan Product Designed for Minority Communities TD Home Access Mortgage offers borrowers greater flexibility and a $5,000 lender credit for down payment on home purchases, an obstacle that nearly half of Black and Hispanic buyers identify as a roadblock to homeownership, a recent TD survey finds

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today the launch of TD Home Access Mortgage, a new product designed to increase homeownership opportunities in Black and Hispanic communities across several markets within the Bank's footprint.

"TD Home Access Mortgage reduces barriers that often slow the rate of homeownership in Black and Hispanic communities."

TD Home Access Mortgage provides prospective buyers with an affordable mortgage option, including a $5,000 lender credit which does not require repayment, that borrowers can use for closing costs or toward a down payment on a home purchase. It also offers more flexibility with a greater debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and expanded underwriting requirements, as well as credit parameters that increase accessibility.

"The current housing market is highly competitive, making it exceedingly difficult for potential homebuyers, especially people of color, to contend if they have limited financial resources for a down payment or closing costs," said Michael Innis-Thompson, Head of Community Lending and Development at TD Bank. "This mortgage offering is designed to ease that burden, provide more equity in the home lending process, and make the dream of homeownership more attainable for Black and Hispanic families."

The product launch is particularly relevant, as a recent TD survey found 46% of respondents consider saving for a down payment to be a roadblock to purchasing their first home, including 44% and 45% of Black and Hispanic homebuyers, respectively.

TD Home Access Mortgage is offered in several communities across TD's retail footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. Qualifying borrowers must meet credit and income parameters and reside in one of the participating markets, but they are not required to be first-time homebuyers. Borrowers can use the product for both purchase and refinance transactions, and for various property types, including single-family residences, condos, and owner-occupied multi-family units. TD Home Access Mortgage is the latest offering the Bank has introduced to accelerate affordable home lending and increase inclusivity across its consumer product suite, including:

Enhancing TD Bank Right Step Mortgage product by expanding FICO score requirements, DTI and Loan to Value qualifications

Reducing secured card entrance deposit from $500 to $300

Reducing home equity loan minimum from $25k to $10k

Launching TD Essential Banking, a low-cost, no overdraft fee deposit account

Launching FNMA Refi NOW, which offers higher DTI flexibility

"TD Home Access Mortgage is very much aligned with the Bank's ongoing commitment to continually expand our product suite to meet the needs of communities within our footprint," says Innis-Thompson. "This product addresses the need to reduce barriers that so often slow the rate of homeownership in Black and Hispanic communities. And it also demonstrates our dedication to extending our culture of care and inclusion to our product design, finding meaningful and sustainable ways to support our customers."

