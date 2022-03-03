360factors Launches Tableau Embedded Analytics within Predict360 - the Leading Integrated Risk and Compliance Platform for Financial Organizations Predict360 becomes the industry's first GRC/IRM platform to include Tableau

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, announced today that Predict360 , the American Bankers Association endorsed risk and compliance platform for financial organizations, now includes Tableau's Embedded Analytics for business intelligence analytics and reporting.

"Tableau is committed to enabling any developer to transform their application into an analytical app that provides their users with best-in-class analytics within the end-user workflow," said Justin Saint Clair, Vice President of Product Management, Tableau. "Trust is a core value at Tableau and we're excited to see how 360factors is leveraging our leading developer platform for analytics to empower customers with data and to confidently make better risk and compliance decisions."

"Feedback from our customers has been highly favorable as a majority of our banking and financial industry customers already use Tableau," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "Empowering customers with meaningful risk and compliance analytics, dashboards, and reports within Predict360 is a game-changer for our industry, and we are thrilled to be the first 'GRC' to offer Tableau Embedded Analytics included as part of a GRC or IRM platform."

About 360factors, Inc.



360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that predicts and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusively endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

