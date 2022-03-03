AIkido Pharma Reports Improved Manufacturing Process and New United States Patent for Pancreatic Drug

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today reported an improvement in the manufacturing process for its pancreatic cancer drug, DHA-dFdC, licensed from the University of Texas at Austin. The Company also reported the issuance of an additional U.S. patent covering the drug, and the filing of a continuation patent application intended to expand patent coverage to other facets of the drug.

With respect to manufacturing process, the Company reported the successful development of a new means for the scaled production and isolation of the key intermediate compound in the manufacture of DH-dFdC. The Company has now executed a further contract with its contract manufacturing organization, Parimer Scientific, to employ the new process to produce several thousand milligrams of the drug for use in formulation development and stability studies. The Company also reported that the U.S. Patent Office recently issued new U.S. Patent No. 11,219,633, which provides additional intellectual property protection for the drug compound. The term of the patent is expected to continue until May of 2035 with the payment of required maintenance fees. Prior to the patent issuance, the Company authorized the timely filing of a patent continuation application, U.S. Serial No. 17/539,682, in which additional claims related to various aspects of the drug and formulation will be pursued.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "This new process significant step forward in the development of our pancreatic cancer drug and should permit production of the drug on a commercial scale at a lower cost. I am also pleased that we can continue to report expansion of the patent estate."

Richard T. Pace, Owner and Principal Scientist of Parimer Scientific, stated, "The newly developed manufacturing method is a large step forward for this innovative technology. I believe it will reduce cost per unit and at the same time increase batch production volumes."

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different materially from those currently anticipated which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

