Magna Gold Amends Loan Agreement with Auramet International LLC

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") in respect of the secured promissory note and guaranty dated February 11, 2021 (as first amended on September 21, 2021, the "Note") previously issued by Magna's subsidiary, Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. ("Molimentales"), in favour of Auramet International LLC (the "Lender"), an arm's length third party. The amendments to the Note provide for, among other things, the disbursement to Molimentales of an additional US$2,000,000 loan from the Lender, which will be governed pursuant to the terms of the amended Note (the "New Loan" and together with the US$2,000,000 in principal amount previously outstanding under the original Note, the "Loan"). The proceeds of the New Loan are expected to be used for general working capital and other business and operational needs of the Company and its subsidiaries.

In consideration of the Lender's agreement to advance the New Loan, the Company has agreed to issue to the Lender 1,500,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Bonus Warrants"). Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of one year following the date of issuance at an exercise price of C$0.78 per share. The issuance of the Bonus Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Further, the Bonus Warrants, and any shares issued on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day following the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the terms of the amended Note, the Loan will be paid and satisfied by the delivery to the Lender, commencing on July 29, 2022, of an aggregate of 2,586 ounces of gold (at a gold price of US$1,816.80 per ounce) in six equal monthly instalments. Further, pursuant to the terms of the amended Note, the Loan will not bear any interest, until such time as there occurs an event of default in which case, the Lender may, upon notice, cause the principal amount outstanding under the Loan to bear interest at a rate equal to the lower of 18% per annum and the highest rate permitted by applicable law. The obligations of Molimentales under the amended Note are guaranteed by the Company and its subsidiary, Minera Magna S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Magna"), and are secured by a pledge, in favour of the Lender, of certain securities of Molimentales and Minera Magna held by the Company.

