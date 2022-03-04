Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021:

Total revenue was $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $85.1 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was $229.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, or a $0.28 loss per share, as compared to $11.9 million, or a $0.26 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2020, and $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $101.4 million, or $2.18 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $107.6 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) increased to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was ($11.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $50.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $21.0 million for the full year 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We ended the year sustaining sequential quarterly momentum on top line revenues and reducing net loss. I'm proud of the progress our team is making to further enhance our efficient fixed cost model. We have implemented a cost management structure and methodical operational processes that we believe will enable significant top line growth without meaningfully changing our SG&A structure.

"As we enter 2022, we see improved macro-economic trends that we believe will drive increased demand for our two largest business segments, well completion services and infrastructure services," added Straehla. "In addition, we continue to vigorously pursue numerous avenues to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $19.7 million, or approximately 34% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $93.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $157.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $21.3 million on 891 stages for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.7 million on 291 stages for the same quarter of 2020 and $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021. On average, 1.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2020 and 1.2 fleets during the third quarter of 2021.

The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $84.3 million on 2,544 stages for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $88.3 million on 2,880 stages for the year ended December 31, 2020. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.5 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $11.8 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 270,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $17.84 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 100,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average price of $16.58 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company sold 1.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase from 0.5 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.76 per ton, an increase from $14.58 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Drilling Services
Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Cash expenses:










Compensation and benefits

$           3,685


$             3,738


$             3,353


$         15,064


$         14,876

Professional services(a)

(2,383)


4,570


4,571


11,400


19,905

Other(b)

1,994


2,256


2,252


9,052


8,828

Total cash SG&A expense

3,296


10,564


10,176


35,516


43,609

Non-cash expenses:










Bad debt provision(c)

12


19,652


31,449


41,662


21,958

Stock based compensation

241


292


241


1,068


1,618

Total non-cash SG&A expense

253


19,944


31,690


42,730


23,576

Total SG&A expense

$           3,549


$           30,508


$           41,866


$         78,246


$         67,185



a.

Certain legal expenses incurred during 2021 were reclassified to Other, net during the fourth quarter of 2021.

b.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

c.

The bad debt provision for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes $41.2 million and $19.4 million, respectively, related to the Stingray Pressure Pumping and Muskie contracts with Gulfport.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 6% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 36% for the same quarter of 2020 and 73% for the third quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 34% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 21% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Liquidity
As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.9 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.4 million and $16.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $26.4 million.

On February 28, 2022, Mammoth amended its revolving credit facility to, among other things, amend certain financial covenants, provide for a conditional increase of the applicable interest margin, permit certain sale-leaseback transactions, provide for a reduction in the maximum revolving advance amount in an amount equal to 50% of the PREPA claims proceeds, subject to a floor equal to the sum of eligible billed and unbilled accounts receivables, and classify the payments pursuant to its previously disclosed settlement agreement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC as restricted payments, requiring $20.0 million of availability both before and after making such payments. The amendment also permanently waived compliance by us and our subsidiaries with the leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants in our revolving credit facility for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, ending the prior limited covenant waiver period.

As of March 2, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $7.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.7 million. As of March 2, 2022, the Company had $10.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $7.5 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Infrastructure services(a)

$                153


$                  37


$                181


$                627


$                258

Well completion services(b)

1,135


606


2,392


4,327


4,358

Natural sand proppant services(c)

55


4


16


484


1,073

Drilling services(d)

1


234


4


44


432

Other(e)

25


7


172


361


716

Total capital expenditures

$             1,369


$                888


$             2,765


$             5,843


$             6,837



a.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2020

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$                      9,899


$                     14,822

Short-term investment


1,762


1,750

Accounts receivable, net


407,550


393,112

Receivables from related parties, net


88


28,461

Inventories


8,366


12,020

Prepaid expenses


12,381


13,825

Other current assets


737


758

Total current assets


440,783


464,748






Property, plant and equipment, net


176,586


251,262

Sand reserves


64,641


65,876

Operating lease right-of-use assets


12,168


20,179

Intangible assets, net


2,561


4,774

Goodwill


11,717


12,608

Deferred income tax asset


8,094


Other non-current assets


4,342


5,115

Total assets


$                   720,892


$                   824,562

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$                     37,560


$                     40,319

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


62,516


44,408

Current operating lease liability


5,942


8,618

Current portion of long-term debt


1,468


1,165

Income taxes payable


42,748


34,088

Total current liabilities


150,234


128,598






Long-term debt, net of current portion


85,240


81,338

Deferred income tax liabilities


865


24,741

Long-term operating lease liability


5,918


11,377

Asset retirement obligation


3,720


4,746

Other liabilities


11,693


10,435

Total liabilities


257,670


261,235






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020


467


458

Additional paid in capital


538,221


537,039

Retained earnings


(72,535)


28,895

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,931)


(3,065)

Total equity


463,222


563,327

Total liabilities and equity


$                   720,892


$                   824,562

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME 



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$           46,262


$           65,079


$           52,417


$         182,236


$         234,081

Services revenue - related parties

104


7,862


601


15,782


43,091

Product revenue

10,867


10,234


4,467


28,799


28,404

Product revenue - related parties


1,875



2,145


7,500

Total revenue

57,233


85,050


57,485


228,962


313,076











COST AND EXPENSES










Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,
depletion, amortization and accretion of $15,953, $19,780,
$35,857, $69,401 and $85,481, respectively, for the three
months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020
and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,
2021 and 2020)

41,572


51,260


43,538


170,275


205,657

Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of
depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0,
$0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended
December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September
30, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020)

134


90


181


531


418

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,
depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,943, $2,387,
$4,667, $8,993 and $9,758, respectively, for the three
months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020
and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,
2021 and 2020)

4,581


4,083


9,865


27,520


25,946

Selling, general and administrative

3,549


30,364


41,866


77,861


66,427

Selling, general and administrative - related parties


144



385


758

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,916


22,187


19,148


78,475


95,317

Impairment of goodwill

891




891


54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665



547


1,212


12,897

Total cost and expenses

69,308


108,128


115,145


357,150


462,393

Operating loss

(12,075)


(23,078)


(57,660)


(128,188)


(149,317)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)










Interest expense, net

(2,528)


(1,191)


(1,484)


(6,406)


(5,397)

Other income, net

4,813


9,559


11,056


10,816


33,048

Other (expense) income, net - related parties


(341)



(515)


1,890

Total other income

2,285


8,027


9,572


3,895


29,541

Loss before income taxes

(9,790)


(15,051)


(48,088)


(124,293)


(119,776)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,507


(3,190)


(7,187)


(22,863)


(12,169)

Net loss

$          (13,297)


$          (11,861)


$          (40,901)


$        (101,430)


$        (107,607)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS










Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0,
($170), ($69), ($36) and ($54), respectively, for the three
months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020
and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,
2021 and 2020)

16


663


(289)


134


241

Comprehensive loss

$          (13,281)


$          (11,198)


$          (41,190)


$        (101,296)


$        (107,366)











Net loss per share (basic)

$              (0.28)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.88)


$              (2.18)


$              (2.36)

Net loss per share (diluted)

$              (0.28)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.88)


$              (2.18)


$              (2.36)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

46,683


45,769


46,683


46,428


45,644

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

46,683


45,769


46,683


46,428


45,644

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


2021


2020


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$                        (101,430)


$                        (107,607)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Stock based compensation

1,191


1,952

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

78,475


95,317

Amortization of coil tubing strings


359

Amortization of debt origination costs

665


831

Bad debt expense

41,662


21,958

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(5,435)


(1,379)

Impairment of goodwill

891


54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

1,212


12,897

Deferred income taxes

(32,005)


(12,186)

Other

280


(143)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(55,898)


(32,621)

Receivables from related parties

28,373


(40,333)

Inventories

3,654


5,103

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,444


1,996

Accounts payable

(2,981)


2,526

Payables to related parties

(1)


(522)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,380


3,198

Income taxes payable

8,658


648

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(18,865)


6,967





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(5,843)


(6,761)

Purchases of property and equipment from related parties


(76)

Contributions to equity investee


(490)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

11,350


6,782

Purchase of short-term investment


(1,750)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,507


(2,295)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

73,100


35,351

Repayments of long-term debt

(68,911)


(32,800)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

9,473


5,000

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(2,951)


(268)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(2,283)


(1,966)

Debt issuance costs


(1,051)

Net cash provided by financing activities

8,428


4,266

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

7


12

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(4,923)


8,950

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,822


5,872

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                           9,899


$                          14,822





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$                           4,827


$                           4,729

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$                              829


$                             (617)

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$                           1,535


$                           1,312

Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities

$                           1,750


$                           2,431

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)


Three months ended December 31, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           19,714

$           21,251

$           10,849

$               963

$            4,456

$                 —

$           57,233

Intersegment revenues

25

69

414

(508)

Total revenue

19,714

21,276

10,849

1,032

4,870

(508)

57,233

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

20,096

16,443

4,601

1,363

3,784

46,287

Intersegment cost of revenues

31

321

156

(508)

Total cost of revenue

20,127

16,764

4,601

1,363

3,940

(508)

46,287

Selling, general and administrative

(1,017)

2,164

1,243

309

850

3,549

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,380

6,709

1,946

1,812

3,069

17,916

Impairment of goodwill

891

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665

665

Operating (loss) income

(5,332)

(4,361)

3,059

(2,452)

(2,989)

(12,075)

Interest expense, net

1,613

419

183

116

197

2,528

Other (income) expense, net

(4,131)

(121)

18

23

(602)

(4,813)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$           (2,814)

$           (4,659)

$            2,858

$           (2,591)

$           (2,584)

$                 —

$           (9,790)


Three months ended December 31, 2020

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           56,636

$           12,653

$           11,843

$               580

$            3,338

$                 —

$           85,050

Intersegment revenues

44

23

670

(737)

Total revenue

56,636

12,697

11,843

603

4,008

(737)

85,050

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

41,895

5,194

4,110

1,165

3,069

55,433

Intersegment cost of revenues

127

426

184

(737)

Total cost of revenue

42,022

5,620

4,110

1,165

3,253

(737)

55,433

Selling, general and administrative

7,323

17,692

4,070

373

1,050

30,508

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,957

7,066

2,390

2,224

3,550

22,187

Operating income (loss)

334

(17,681)

1,273

(3,159)

(3,845)

(23,078)

Interest expense, net

691

273

95

5

127

1,191

Other (income) expense, net

(8,355)

170

86

23

(1,142)

(9,218)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            7,998

$         (18,124)

$            1,092

$           (3,187)

$           (2,830)

$                 —

$         (15,051)


Three months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           25,070

$           22,702

$            4,439

$            1,184

$            4,090

$                 —

$           57,485

Intersegment revenues

30

3,980

23

482

(4,515)

Total revenue

25,070

22,732

8,419

1,207

4,572

(4,515)

57,485

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,844

18,125

9,368

1,566

3,614

54,517

Intersegment cost of revenues

54

3,204

324

(4,515)

(933)

Total cost of revenue

21,898

21,329

9,368

1,566

3,938

(4,515)

53,584

Selling, general and administrative

4,979

34,606

1,068

288

925

41,866

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,933

6,538

2,533

1,942

3,202

19,148

Impairment of other long-lived assets

547

547

Operating loss

(6,740)

(39,741)

(4,550)

(2,589)

(4,040)

(57,660)

Interest expense, net

979

215

107

56

127

1,484

Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)

755

(46)

(66)

(2,443)

(11,056)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            1,537

$         (40,711)

$           (4,611)

$           (2,579)

$           (1,724)

$                 —

$         (48,088)


Year ended December 31, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           93,403

$           84,190

$           30,880

$            4,197

$           16,292

$                 —

$         228,962

Intersegment revenues

144

3,980

124

2,218

(6,466)

Total revenue

93,403

84,334

34,860

4,321

18,510

(6,466)

228,962

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

90,363

58,782

27,232

6,102

15,847

198,326

Intersegment cost of revenues

196

5,770

500

(6,466)

Total cost of revenue

90,559

64,552

27,232

6,102

16,347

(6,466)

198,326

Selling, general and administrative

18,267

49,275

5,351

1,414

3,939

78,246

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,880

26,377

9,005

7,996

13,217

78,475

Impairment of goodwill

891

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665

547

1,212

Operating loss

(38,859)

(55,870)

(6,728)

(11,191)

(15,540)

(128,188)

Interest expense, net

3,925

1,107

474

293

607

6,406

Other (income) expense, net

(6,785)

1,073

(874)

(177)

(3,538)

(10,301)

Loss before income taxes

$         (35,999)

$         (58,050)

$           (6,328)

$         (11,307)

$         (12,609)

$                 —

$        (124,293)


Year ended December 31, 2020

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$         157,751

$           87,201

$           34,265

$            7,746

$           26,113

$                 —

$         313,076

Intersegment revenues

1,124

95

39

2,716

(3,974)

Total revenue

157,751

88,325

34,360

7,785

28,829

(3,974)

313,076

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

124,232

45,647

25,955

10,757

25,430

232,021

Intersegment cost of revenues

323

1,836

152

1,663

(3,974)

Total cost of revenue

124,555

47,483

25,955

10,909

27,093

(3,974)

232,021

Selling, general and administrative

27,261

23,039

7,807

3,149

5,930

67,186

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

29,373

30,411

9,771

10,039

15,722

95,316

Impairment of goodwill

53,406

1,567

54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

4,203

326

8,368

12,897

Operating loss

(23,438)

(70,217)

(9,173)

(16,638)

(29,851)

(149,317)

Interest expense, net

2,794

1,130

312

454

707

5,397

Other (income) expense, net

(32,437)

(2,274)

1,839

(227)

(1,839)

(34,938)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            6,205

$         (69,073)

$         (11,324)

$         (16,865)

$         (28,719)

$                 —

$        (119,776)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net loss

$           (13,297)


$           (11,861)


$           (40,901)


$         (101,430)


$         (107,607)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

17,916


22,187


19,148


78,475


95,317

Impairment of goodwill

891




891


54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665



547


1,212


12,897

Public offering costs



13


91


Stock based compensation

242


354


252


1,191


1,952

Interest expense, net

2,528


1,191


1,484


6,406


5,397

Other (income) expense, net

(4,813)


(9,218)


(11,056)


(10,301)


(34,938)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,507


(3,190)


(7,187)


(22,863)


(12,169)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,571


8,077


7,963


34,709


34,130

Adjusted EBITDA

$            17,210


$              7,540


$           (29,737)


$           (11,619)


$            49,952


Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net (loss) income

$            (5,992)


$             5,950


$            (2,410)


$          (36,711)


$               (928)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,380


6,957


4,933


21,880


29,373

Impairment of goodwill

891




891


Impairment of other long-lived assets

665




665


Public offering costs



(7)


39


Stock based compensation

100


156


96


500


580

Interest expense

1,613


691


971


3,925


2,794

Other income, net

(4,131)


(8,355)


(9,256)


(6,785)


(32,437)

Provision for income taxes

3,175


2,048


3,947


712


7,133

Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,571


8,418


9,290


36,551


32,214

Adjusted EBITDA

$            10,272


$            15,865


$             7,564


$            21,667


$            38,729


Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net loss

$            (4,659)


$          (18,123)


$          (40,711)


$          (58,051)


$          (69,073)

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,709


7,066


6,538


26,377


30,411

Impairment of goodwill





53,406

Impairment of other long-lived assets





4,203

Public offering costs



19


31


Stock based compensation

80


70


95


333


527

Interest expense

419


273


215


1,107


1,130

Other (income) expense, net

(121)


170


755


1,073


(2,274)

Interest on trade accounts receivable


(318)


(1,327)


(1,841)


1,888

Adjusted EBITDA

$             2,428


$          (10,862)


$          (34,416)


$          (30,971)


$            20,218


Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net income (loss)

$             2,858


$             1,092


$            (4,611)


$            (6,328)


$          (11,324)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

1,946


2,390


2,533


9,005


9,771

Public offering costs




12


Stock based compensation

39


70


32


202


425

Interest expense

183


95


107


474


312

Other expense (income), net

18


86


(46)


(874)


1,839

Interest on trade accounts receivable


(23)



(1)


3

Adjusted EBITDA

$             5,044


$             3,710


$            (1,985)


$             2,490


$             1,026


Drilling Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net loss

$            (2,590)


$            (3,187)


$            (2,579)


$          (11,307)


$          (16,865)

Depreciation expense

1,812


2,224


1,942


7,996


10,039

Impairment of other long-lived assets





326

Public offering costs




2


Stock based compensation

5


36


6


76


203

Interest expense

116


5


56


293


454

Other expense (income), net

23


23


(66)


(177)


(227)

Adjusted EBITDA

$               (634)


$               (899)


$               (641)


$            (3,117)


$            (6,070)


Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net (loss) income

$            (2,915)


$             2,407


$             9,410


$            10,967


$            (9,417)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

3,069


3,550


3,202


13,217


15,722

Impairment of goodwill





1,567

Impairment of other long-lived assets



547


547


8,368

Public offering costs



1


7


Stock based compensation

18


22


23


80


217

Interest expense, net

197


127


135


607


707

Other income, net

(602)


(1,142)


(2,443)


(3,538)


(1,839)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

332


(5,238)


(11,134)


(23,575)


(19,302)

Interest on trade accounts receivable





25

Adjusted EBITDA

$                  99


$               (274)


$               (259)


$            (1,688)


$            (3,952)



a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss, as reported

$          (13,297)


$          (11,861)


$          (40,901)


$        (101,430)


$        (107,607)

Impairment of goodwill

891




891


54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665



547


1,212


12,897

Adjusted net loss

$          (11,741)


$          (11,861)


$          (40,354)


$          (99,327)


$          (39,737)











Basic loss per share, as reported

$              (0.28)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.88)


$              (2.18)


$              (2.36)

Impairment of goodwill

0.02




0.02


1.20

Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01



0.01


0.03


0.28

Adjusted basic loss per share

$              (0.25)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.87)


$              (2.13)


$              (0.88)











Diluted loss per share, as reported

$              (0.28)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.88)


$              (2.18)


$              (2.36)

Impairment of goodwill

0.02




0.02


1.20

Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01



0.01


0.03


0.28

Adjusted diluted loss per share

$              (0.25)


$              (0.26)


$              (0.87)


$              (2.13)


$              (0.88)

