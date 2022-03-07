Britishvolt Powers a Sustainable Future with Infor

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that battery pioneer Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery cell technologies and research and development, has selected Infor CloudSuite Automotive to manage business operations at its £3.8 billion, 38 gigawatt hours (GWh) gigaplant in Cambois, Northumberland, UK.

2022 will see phase one of the software rollout, comprising finance, procurement and HR, with phase two planned to complete in 2023 and encompass production, planning, inventory and warehousing, with 300 core enterprise resource planning (ERP) users supporting 3,000 employees.

Britishvolt recently announced backing for its gigaplant from the UK government's Automotive Transformation Fund, as well as an agreement with strategic partner Glencore to build a battery recycling ecosystem in the UK.

Committed to ensuring maximum performance of all manufacturing and nonmanufacturing systems, Britishvolt undertook a thorough assessment of the market and a competitive tender process before choosing Infor CloudSuite Automotive.

Britishvolt chose Infor CloudSuite Automotive for its out-of-the-box industry-specific capabilities, including the automotive and supplier exchange functionality, which streamlines and simplifies collaboration with all types of automotive customers and suppliers. Infor's strong automotive credentials and rapid implementation approach were instrumental in Britishvolt's decision, alongside the solution's ability to scale quickly geographically and in line with increasing manufacturing volumes.

"Our key drivers are sustainability and innovation, which also apply to our business management systems," comments Britishvolt CIO David Threlfall. "Our decision to invest in Infor CloudSuite Automotive matches our overarching ethos of employing systems and platforms capable of dynamic evolution, using proven modern technologies that deliver competitive advantage, sustainability and reliability."

"With Infor CloudSuite Automotive, we know we've chosen the best solution to support our rapid growth and innovation. A rapid implementation will enable us to hit the ground running, bolstered by industry-specific functionality to facilitate that all-important seamless digital interaction with customers and suppliers throughout the supply chain, as well as optimum operational efficiency and agility. This investment will create a data-rich environment to enable full traceability from raw material to end user, a core component of our aim to create a genuinely circular economy."

"Infor CloudSuite Automotive is proving itself to be the go-to solution for businesses operating across the automotive industry," comments Anwen Robinson, Infor GM and SVP for UK & Ireland. "As the automotive sector continues to evolve, businesses need to keep pace, supported by agile and responsive solutions. As Britishvolt has recognised, our solutions offer the industry-specific functionality needed to simplify and streamline operations, in combination with the agility and flexibility to support even the most ambitious growth plans in the most dynamic of sectors."

About Britishvolt

Battery pioneer Britishvolt is the country's foremost investor in battery cell technologies and research and development. It is dedicated to developing the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing best-in-class, low-carbon, sustainable, responsibly manufactured lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology, and associated ecosystem infrastructure. It is working with leading strategic partners/suppliers to achieve this, as it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the country. The company is built on a foundation of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles and commitments.

Britishvolt believes the UK is the right place for its initial investment because of the strength of its automotive and renewable energy industry alongside its expertise and history in industrial and academic battery R&D as well as the UK government's foresight in creating a world-class battery ecosystem.

2024 has been targeted as the start of production of phase one of Britain's first full-scale gigaplants situated on the old coal stocking yard of the former Blyth Power Station in Cambois, Northumberland. Visit https://www.britishvolt.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

