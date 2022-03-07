CallRevu Goes Live with Integration for GoTo Connect's Cloud Phone Service

Deeper, richer insights with a rising player that is 100% VoIP and ROI driven

BALTIMORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, has partnered with GoTo Connect (GTC) Telephony, a 100% VoIP solution that seamlessly powers the mobile workforce by tracking on handset or via app on smartphones to enable one harmonized experience independent of hardware.

This is truly a game-changer for dealers who rely on their phones for sales and service. "We all remember the old telephone game, lost in translation. With GTC, we can bridge the gaps and provide a truly unified experience backed by deeper, rich insights that enable us to transform and optimize processes," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO, CallRevu. "Together, we can deliver enhanced insights, and make sure dealers are actioning every call for better outcomes and customer communications!"

This revolutionary integration with GoTo Connect enables CallRevu to capture high quality call data and detailed telephony information that enables higher quality conversational analysis. These robust call analytics provide greater insight into the customer's experience with the dealer, which is an invaluable business tool.

"Since moving to CallRevu and GTC, we have witnessed greater insights and more actionable data so that we can improve the Caller Journey," said Jack Holcomb, General Manager, New Smryna Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge. "Better yet, it doesn't matter where our employees are located – at the dealership, home or anywhere – CallRevu and GTC's solution work in harmony to help us maximize every opportunity and never miss a call. From reception to sales, it is all stitched together providing the metadata that is invaluable. We can now use analytics to review call quality, enhance training (when needed), and provide a better customer experience overall."

The CallRevu and GoTo Connect integration provides phone access from any device, allowing dealers to manage their phone solutions digitally to create a seamless user experience. Dealers gain greater control over phone management along with enhanced accessibility via the digital phone solution.

"This is all part of our vision and commitment to continuous innovation that provide automotive dealerships with solutions that drive ROI and customer experience," added Giagnacovo.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions.

About GoTo Connect

In a flexibility-first world, great work can happen anywhere. That mindset has helped GoTo Connect to fulfill the promise of reliability, connection, and simplicity for tens of millions of people, and in turn, has helped them become one of the world's largest SaaS companies – with more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and tens of millions of users.

