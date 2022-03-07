Consumer Genius Launches Jugglingdebt.ca to aid Canadians in lowering and consolidating their debts

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Consumer Genius Inc. Canada's Fastest Growing Fintech Company has announced the launch of a platform strictly focused on helping Canadian consumers manage their debt loads, www.jugglingdebt.ca

A recent study shows the average Canadian household debt remains near record high levels with the average Canadian owing close to $1.78 for every dollar earned. To put that into perspective, in 1990 Canadians owed $0.90 for every dollar earned. These debts average at approximately $23,035 per Canadian. Statistics Canada reported the total non-mortgage loans in Canada total $789.5 billion at the end of 2020.

Tyler Ferguson is the Head of Marketing for JugglingDebt and its parent company, the Canadian FinTech Giant, Consumer Genius Inc. "Canadian households were carrying approximately $2.5 trillion in outstanding debt one year into the pandemic, approximately two-thirds of which was mortgage debt and one-third of which was every other type of debt, whether it be a loan for a car or for home renovation, credit card payment or any other monetary obligation" Says Tyler. "Our Platform, Juggling Debt, will help Canadians feel comfortable about the topic of debt, and our tools, resources and top tier debt advisors will present a multitude of options to our customers to aid in lowering, managing and in some cases eliminating their debt loads" Says Tyler.

Consumers can go to www.jugglingdebt.ca and fill out a short form to explain what kind of debt issues they are experiencing. From there, through its proprietary algorithm, the platform will then recommend the best course of action for that consumer and will put them directly in touch with the expert assigned to help them with their debt issues. This process is fully secure and confidential in accordance with privacy laws and the platform will not charge any user fees. "We realize the consumers coming to our platform are already in debt, or are concerned about their debt levels, therefore we don't feel it is right to charge any fees to use our platforms services" says Tyler.

Household debt has always been a topic that consumers try to avoid. The never-ending cycle of income vs expenses and then paying interest on top of your loans can lead a consumer down a very difficult path of financial recovery and go against the goal of financial freedom if not managed properly. Canada needs more platforms like Jugglingdebt.ca to help consumers with options when it comes to managing their debts, so they don't go down a path of no recovery. Juggling Debt also maintains a fully digital process, therefore a consumer can use the platform without leaving the comfort of their own home and never has to go into a bank, lender or physical location in order to get the advice and solutions they require to help manage their debt. This process is highly convenient given today's challenges surrounding the pandemic and the desire to maintain social distancing.

About Juggling Debt

JugglingDebt.ca is owned by Consumer Genius Inc. The purpose of the "Juggling Debt" Brand is to help consumers feel comfortable about seeking advice when it comes to managing, lowering and in some cases eliminating their debts. The Juggling Debt experts will suggest the best route for one's individual situation and the best way to handle and plan for the long term regarding personal debt levels. Furthermore, the platform is free to use, and fully digital thereby helping maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online comparison platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. The various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allows consumers to search through reviews, ratings, offers and real time rates, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing car loans, Insurance quotes, personal loans , credit card rates, small business loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers the knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 40,000 Consumers apply for a loan or financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Crush Leads and CarsFast.ca .

