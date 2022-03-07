NewCo Capital Group is Proud to support the Small Business Economic Recovery Initiative as a Platinum Sponsor to The Funders Forum 2022.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCo Capital Group serves as a go-to for the thousands of small businesses across the United States seeking working capital- or a bridge prior to receiving conventional financing.

NewCo Capital Group (PRNewsfoto/NewCo Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

Bruce Gurvitsch, NewCo Capital Group's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "As a bellwether within the small business and alternative finance industry, NewCo is actively involved in promoting progressive development of the sector. As such, NewCo is proud to announce its support of the Funders Forum 2022." The event will take place on March 9th, 2022 through March 11th, 2022 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

The Forum will host some of the top providers of the Alternative Finance and Working Capital space, as well as policymakers and influencers. Serving as an assembly for the exchange of ideas, perspective and dialogue, the program will provide interactive sessions regarding best practices, advocacy and the continued growth of the Fin-Tech SMB ecosystem.

Notable guest speakers and attendees for the Funders Forum 2022 include Kevin O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful from TVs Shark Tank), Fin-Tech Entrepreneur Abe Zeines, the Mayor of Miami beach, Francis Suarez and Albert Gahfi, CEO of NewCo Capital Group.

Other Platinum sponsors for the 2022 Funders Forum include Forward Financing, Fundworks, CFGMS and Expansion Capital Group.

For more information about the Funders Forum conference or how to register, visit: The Funders Forum 2022

About NewCo Capital Group, LLC

NewCo Capital Group is an Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital. As a Preferred Provider, the company is focused on fostering growth within the Small and Mid size Business (SMB) ecosystem. We are passionate about providing fast and easy access to capital for small businesses to help them grow, scale and create jobs. Our technology, proprietary methods and extensive experience is what differentiates us allowing us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to provide value to our Merchants and employees alike.

For more information, visit www.NewCoCapitalGroup.com

Contact: Info@NewCoCapitalGroup.com





