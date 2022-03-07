Shiner Law Group, PA Files Lawsuit Against CVS Pharmacy on Behalf of Client Who Was Injected with the COVID-19 Vaccine Without Consent

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group attorneys David I. Shiner and Joseph A. Mendelsohn filed a lawsuit against the national store chain, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. as well as pharmacist, Linda Trang Nguyen, arising out of an incident which occurred on November 24, 2021, at a CVS Pharmacy located in Broward County, Florida.

Shiner Law Group | Florida Personal Injury Lawyers (PRNewsfoto/Shiner Law Group) (PRNewswire)

The incident occurred after the Plaintiff, Ms. Meltzer, went to a CVS pharmacy located in Coconut Creek, Florida, and requested CVS and their pharmacist administer an annual flu shot. Instead of injecting the Plaintiff, who consented to flu shot, the CVS pharmacist on duty, Linda Trang Nguyen, instead injected the Plaintiff with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Importantly, the Plaintiff never requested, nor consented to, the injection of the COVID-19 vaccination. "Regardless of anyone's position on the vaccination itself, I believe everyone would agree that it is profoundly wrong – and potentially deadly – for a pharmacist to inject anything into a person without that person's consent or knowledge," Mr. Shiner said. "We believe it is important to bring these types of issues – negligent dispensing of medication by a pharmacy – to the public's attention."

Importantly, Mr. Shiner also stated that, "Our investigation to date has revealed that this is not the first time CVS has injected someone with the COVID-19 vaccine without the person's prior consent." He continued, "I am greatly troubled by the fact that CVS has not taken appropriate measures to ensure this does not continue to happen to people." According to recent news reports, CVS was also sued in other states when CVS pharmacists injected minor children with adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of the children's annual flu shots.

According to attorney Mendelsohn, it is his opinion that, "a jury will understand that regardless of their personal stance on this particular vaccine, a pharmacy owes a duty to their customers to safely and competently dispense any type of medication, and no one should be subjected to an injection of any type of medication without their specific consent." Mr. Mendelsohn additionally stated that he has handled other similar types of cases with Shiner Law Group where pharmacists have improperly provided individuals with medication without a prescription and, unfortunately, those other cases the Firm is handling have resulted in serious injuries and even death.

If you want more information on this matter, or other matters in which Shiner Law Group, P.A. is involved, please contact Shiner Law Group at 561-777-7700, via email: Marketing@ShinerLawGroup.com, or visit: ShinerLawGroup.com. Shiner Law Group, P.A., maintains offices throughout Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward, Martin, and St. Lucie counties; Shiner Law Group's main office is located at 301 Yamato Road, Suite 4100, Boca Raton, Florida 33431. Shiner Law Group has been helping individuals who have been hurt or died as a result of someone else's negligence and continue to fight for the rights of their clients. If you think you may have a case, contact Shiner Law Group for a free case evaluation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shiner Law Group