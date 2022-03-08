300 Credit Unions Select Eltropy for Digital Communications

MILPITAS, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltropy, a top-rated, award-winning, compliant, secure and integrated Digital Communications platform for Credit Unions, celebrates the milestone of partnering with over 300 Credit Unions to help serve their members digitally in the communication channel of their preference. Eltropy is the only Credit Union focussed omnichannel solution to offer Text, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing, Screen Sharing and Chatbot technology - all integrated in a single platform.

Making Eltropy the #1 trusted Digital Communications platform for the Credit Union movement.



"This milestone marks a significant day in the history of Eltropy," said Ashish Garg, CEO and Cofounder, Eltropy. "Getting to 300 Credit Union partners and counting has been a full team effort, and wouldn't be possible without a best-in-class team and best-in-class service, to go with our best-in-class product. We appreciate the evangelism and support of our early customers to help us reach this milestone, and look forward to scaling our efforts for the Credit Union Movement with more solutions that industry needs for digital transformation"

Eltropy has continued on our momentum from a monumental year in 2021, where we added over 150 Credit Unions. The latest customers include the likes of Civic FCU, TruWest CU, Shell FCU, Red River Employees FCU, Maine Savings FCU & Chadron FCU.

"On a scale of 1-10, the competitors we saw might've been a 5, and Eltropy was a 10+. For us, it was so easy to use, we just turned it on and were off and running," said Pete VanGraafeiland, SVP Member Services, Civic FCU. Civic uses Eltropy for Digital Lending, Digital Member Service and Digital Onboarding, with plans to roll out Eltropy across other departments.

"What's been most impressive about watching Eltropy's journey from the best Text messaging solution to the best and most complete Omnichannel solution is their willingness to continuously innovate," said Barb Lowman, president, CUNA Strategic Services. "We have chosen Eltropy because of their knack of knowing the spirit of Credit Unions, the variety of different channels offered, and their drive to continually evolve to get better. We congratulate Eltropy on this milestone of 300 Credit Unions, and are excited to see what's to come."

With skill-based routing and other Contact Center capabilities, Eltropy now supports inbound digital member service at scale. In addition, Eltropy's solution for Contact Centers goes beyond inbound reactive service and is enabling our customers to put the service experts right into pockets of members for 1:1 Text Messaging at scale, with the ability to add Secure Chat, Audio, Video & CoBrowse to the conversation.

"Pandemic or not, 70% of our members said they plan to never come back to a branch for their banking needs" said Kent Lugrand, President & CEO, InTouch Credit Union, "Eltropy helped us digitally connect members with branch, lending, collection, and contact center associates using one singular solution across all channels. We evaluated many of the top vendors in this market, and only Eltropy could deliver what we were looking to provide."

"As member preference for all types of communications evolves from physical and phone to digital, Credit Unions are looking to standardize on a singular Digital Communication platform. So that all their departments such as Branches, Lending, Collections, Marketing and Contact Center can communicate and collaborate through a single system." said Ashish Garg. "Credit Unions are looking for an all-in-one solution from one vendor instead of stitching together multiple solutions from multiple vendors, and our enterprise-class compliant, secure and integrated platform is becoming the obvious choice for Credit Unions of all sizes"

About Eltropy:

Eltropy enables Financial Institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, Credit Unions can improve operations, engagement and productivity. We are proud to be the only Credit Unions focused omnichannel solution to offer Text, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing, Screen Sharing and Chatbot technology - all integrated in a single platform with skill based routing and other contact center capabilities. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.

About Civic FCU:

Civic is a digital-only, member-led organization that serves local government employees, their families, and small businesses. Founded in 2018, Civic has reimagined financial services 'beyond the branch' and expanded access to financial services for people across the state using secure app and web technology for anytime and convenient banking options. The credit union designs products and services which empower people to achieve financial goals, increase financial wellness and, in turn, create stronger communities. For more information about Civic FCU, visit civicfcu.org.

About CUNA Strategic Services:

CUNA Mutual group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company enabling people to make financial decisions that work for them. The company was built on the principle of "people helping people" and the belief that a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. For more information about CUNA Strategic Services, visit cunamutual.com.

About InTouch Credit Union:

InTouch Credit Union (ITCU) has been proudly serving its members since 1974. ITCU is committed to creating member value by placing the financial needs and delivery of exceptional service to the membership ahead of profit while maintaining fiscal responsibility. With branches in three states, and assets of about $965 million, ITCU serves more than 90,000 members in all 50 states and more than 20 countries around the world. For more information about ITCU, visit itcu.org.

