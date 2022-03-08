Assisted Living Locators Celebrates Women Franchisees On International Women's Day

PHOENIX, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading home-based senior placement franchisor, is celebrating its women owners on International Women's Day, March 8. The annual event raises awareness of women's achievements, opportunities, and potential.

In the spirit of International Women's Day, we celebrate our women franchisees and how our home-based business opportunity empowers them to succeed," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO and founder of the first senior placement franchisor in the U.S.

"These days, home is not only where the heart is, but also now where the work is," said Olea. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been the continued surge in popularity for home-based franchises, especially among women."

Olea noted that this is also a sign that home-based businesses like Assisted Living Locators can be a good solution for women entrepreneurs who might have less access to startup capital or who might be juggling the obligations of work, raising children, or caring for family members. "Women often want more freedom in starting a business, a home-based business often enables them to have the best of both worlds — a substantial business income but with a flexible schedule," she explained.

According to Assisted Living Locators of San Gabriel Valley, CA franchisee LeeAnn Allman, her franchise provides a much-needed work-life balance, giving her the flexibility to still work, but also meet her child's needs. "During the pandemic, I have been able to homeschool my child and fulfill my dream of entrepreneurship," she explained. "Owning your own franchise, being your own boss while having an incredible corporate office that always has your back is the best of all worlds!"

"One of the biggest attractions of a home-based franchise is they tend to be a lower cost – both in terms of start-up costs and then ongoing overheads," said Olea. "The franchisee also has business operations support. It's not a lone wolf venture -- it's a true team mentality. Assisted Living Locators offers a comprehensive training and mentoring platform and access to an entire network of other franchisees that can provide support and guidance from their own experience with the brand. Franchising also typically provides a faster ramp-up for business ownership and a more reliable path to success. There's no ceiling to where a woman can go."

"With many women-owned home-based businesses succeeding at a high level, they are changing the way that the business world works," she added. "At Assisted Living Locators, we value women and find they excel as franchisees. Our home-based franchise system is perfect for nurturing women where they can use our brand recognition and proven business model to make their own success."

