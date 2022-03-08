Dayanita Singh 2022 Hasselblad Award

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hasselblad Foundation is delighted to announce that the 2022 Hasselblad Award recipient is the photographer Dayanita Singh.

Dayanita Singh lives in New Delhi and is the first laureate from South Asia as well as the first to receive the new prize sum of SEK 2,000,000. The award ceremony will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden on the 14 of October 2022. On the same day an exhibition with a selection of Dayanita Singh's signature works will open at the Hasselblad Center and a publication about the artist, including a newly written essay by the Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk will be released.

The Foundation's citation regarding the Hasselblad Award Laureate 2022, Dayanita Singh:

Through her extensive photographic oeuvre Dayanita Singh has paved new ways for engaging with images. From a humanist approach to portraiture to a consistent interest in the archive, her wide-spanning photography is innovatively presented in books and installations.

Her unique mobile 'museums' allow her images to be edited, re-sequenced, archived, and displayed, making the viewer an avid participant. With a distinctive sense of materiality, the 'museums' present her photographs as interconnected bodies of work charged with both poetic and narrative possibilities. Making images nurtured by a boundlessly curious intellect, Dayanita Singh's influence on the younger generations of photographers, internationally but especially in India, has been and still is far-reaching.

"I can hardly believe this is true, I feel honored and humbled to receive this award from the Hasselblad foundation" Dayanita Singh says. "For years I had wanted to teach a class called "Dancing with my Hasselblad'. And now to have this award as well as be in the esteemed company of previous awardees is beyond my imagination. I accept this award on behalf of my book objects and mobile museums."

About the Hasselblad Foundation

The Hasselblad Foundation was established in 1979 under the terms of the last will and testament of Erna and Victor Hasselblad. The purpose of the Foundation is to promote scientific education and research in photography and the natural sciences. The Foundation's annual international award for outstanding achievements in photography is considered one of the most prestigious photography awards worldwide.

