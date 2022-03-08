Electromedical Announces Addition of David Orn as Director of Business and Sales Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, is excited to announce that the Company has hired its first Business and Sales Development Director, David Orn, to drive a material expansion of sales and strategic distribution channels for Electromedical's flagship Wellness Pro Plus next-generation therapeutic device.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Electromedical team," stated Mr. Orn. "I see this opportunity as a way to contribute to an enthusiastic, forward-thinking, fast-moving company set to revolutionize the medical device space. I have been consistently impressed by the culture and leadership at Electromedical. CEO Matthew Wolfson and CIO Petar Gajic have demonstrated humility, expertise, drive, and an upbeat attitude that is infectious. I believe that Bioelectronics and Electroceuticals will have a huge impact on medicine and the opioid crisis. Electromedical Technologies is perfectly positioned to address the growing demand for self care and drug free therapies that help people relieve chronic pain and improve quality of life. I have been searching for an opportunity with a company involved in such exciting and innovative work that makes a positive difference in people's lives. And I feel confident at this point that I've found it."

David is a veteran in the medical industry, with prior experience working with teams including Zimmer Biomet and Medtronic, where he developed and oversaw marketing functions to identify key strategies for successful customer acquisition and sales growth. He has also previously collaborated with business development, marketing & product development teams in the creation of competitive concept proposals across various industries.

David has also worked to develop new service offerings based on detailed and documented insights related to market and client needs for regional hospitals and medical groups. His experience includes work to enhance firm market reputation through improvements to go-to-market strategies as well as through the creation of new profit centers across multiple industries.

Matthew Wolfson, CEO of Electromedical, noted, "David is the perfect addition to our equation right now. We have low-hanging fruit on the vine and a great deal of potential in place just waiting to be tapped by someone with his caliber of experience and talent. We are confident David will help us achieve our fundamental targets over the coming year and for years to come, and we welcome him with open arms as we focus on achieving our fundamental milestones in the quarters ahead. We have a number of fresh catalysts on tap and we look forward to providing additional details in coming communications."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com .

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

